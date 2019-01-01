Zola backs Hazard to enjoy best ever season at Chelsea

The 28-year-old is set to make this his most productive campaign in the Premier League, earning special praise from the assistant manager

assistant coach Gianfranco Zola says Eden Hazard is getting better every season as he backed the winger to break club records this term.

Hazard is on track to make this campaign his most proficient since joining the Blues in 2012, having scored 12 goals and set up a further 11 in 27 games.

And Zola has backed the international, who is still being linked to a summer switch to , to keep getting better and keep setting records as the club's most effective player

"He is a fantastic player, extremely good," Zola told Sky Sports.

"He has unbelievable potential and it seems to me that he is getting better and better each season.

"It is a pleasure to be on the bench and see him playing for you, as he is one of those players who makes things happen.

"I am pleased he is going to be breaking the previous best stats records in the club, but I am not surprised as I see what he can do."

While Hazard is flourishing, Chelsea's season has taken a turn for the worse as the pressure grows on coach Maurizio Sarri. The Italian came close to the sack following his side's dip in form culminated in a 6-0 defeat to , but they have recovered to win their last three matches.

And Zola says he still has his compatriot's back and expects the team to maintain their recent resurgence.

"I try to give all my support to Maurizio, understand how he works, give the best I can, and to help him understand more about English football and the mentality of the people and the players," he said.

"It has been an interesting season! I'm learning a lot from him because he is a very well-prepared manager with huge qualities. And I really hope he is learning something from me!

"And the organisation he gives to the team is something special.

"It is normal that when you lose a game like that [against City], you are not going to be happy at all. I believe that game has taught us a lot, to do things better on and off the pitch.

"And you will see that the team is improving a lot, performing better and we are starting to play again like we did at the start of the season.

"But we need something more and I think the experience taught us that sometimes on the pitch we can do something different.

"And also us in how we understand the players better in difficult moments and how we deal with these problems better."