Zidane prepares four surprises in France squad

A week before coach Zinedine Zidane names his first France squad, several intriguing names have surfaced on his preliminary call-up list, and more than one raises eyebrows.

France have four UEFA Nations League fixtures ahead: Turkey on 25 September, Belgium on the 29th, Italy on 2 October, then Belgium again, this time on French soil, on the 5th.

Zidane is unlikely to tear up every foundation laid by his predecessor Didier Deschamps. Still, the first names on his provisional list already hint at his approach.

Foot Mercato report that Esteban Lepaul has earned his first preliminary call-up to the France national team after catching the eye at Rennes.

At 26, Lepaul finished last season as the top scorer in the French league with 21 goals. He has picked up where he left off, netting three times in three matches this term.

European football is new ground for him. Lepaul will get his first taste of it in the Europa League with Rennes this season, but his form in the French league has understandably turned Zidane's head.

He is not alone in that boat. Pablo Pagis, who also lacks experience at European level, has received his first preliminary call-up to the France national team, according to L'Équipe.

A graduate of the Rennes academy, the 23-year-old left winger scored 10 goals and set up five more in the French league last season with Lorient.

Pagis moved to Paris FC in the summer window and has already nailed down a starting spot.

His assist against Olympique de Marseille in the last round helped Paris FC to a 3-2 win, underlining just how closely Zidane is watching the French league.

Word emerged in the past few hours that Ismaïlo Ganiou has also earned a preliminary call-up. The Lens defender has become one of the French league's trusted names in under a year, having chosen in recent months to switch allegiance from Burkina Faso, for whom he made one appearance, to France's youth setup.

Competition in his position is fierce, not least from Jeremie Frimpong, who keeps rising at Liverpool. But the 21-year-old could soon push into serious contention if he confirms his level in the Champions League.

Andy Diouf completes the list of newcomers. The right winger has been outstanding since the start of the season with Inter Milan, and he too has been handed a first preliminary call-up to the senior side.

One question lingers. Can any of them make the leap from the preliminary list into the final squad?

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums