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Zinedine ZidaneGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Zidane appears in Madrid: what is the reason?

Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium vs France
Belgium
France vs Italy
Italy
Real Madrid
Z. Zidane
Türkiye
France
Belgium
Estonia
Italy
Spain

Great anticipation for the France squad list

Zinedine Zidane was in Madrid on Sunday, according to a press report.

The France head coach is preparing to name his first squad in the role, one that will contest the upcoming Nations League matches against Turkey on 25 September, Belgium on 28 September, Italy on 2 October, then Belgium again on 5 October.

French fans are waiting eagerly, with the squad expected to be revealed next Friday.

The website "Foot Mercato" reported that France's new coach was in Madrid to attend the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The former Real Madrid coach is a regular at racing circuits.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Zidane made no secret of his delight at the race being held in Spain, saying: "I am extremely happy to see this race. I was eagerly looking forward to seeing this new circuit, which is distinguished by a high technical level."

He concluded: "For Formula 1 fans, this circuit is wonderful, and it is my pleasure to be here in Madrid."

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