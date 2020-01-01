Zesco United, Atlas Mara Bank extend shirt sponsorship deal

The two entities entered into the partnership first in 2017 and it has now been renewed for two more years

Zesco United have secured a ZK2 Million shirt sponsorship contract renewal with Atlas Mara Bank ahead of the 2020/21 Super League season.

The renewal follows the contract that was initially signed in 2017 that ended with the 2019/20 season which Zesco United finished trophy-less.

Atlas Mara Bank CEO James Koni explained why they have deemed it important to renew their partnership with the Ndola club.

“When we sat down with Zesco United Football Club to talk about renewing the sponsorship deal, we were impressed by their plans,” Koni told the club’s website.

“Further commercialisation of the club, investment in infrastructure and most importantly their re-commitment to uplift the many communities they support across Zambia through maintaining football clubs impressed.

“We have decided to renew this partnership because of Zesco United’s efforts to support communities through its partnership with a wide range of feeder teams. The club further gives us an opportunity to extend our community initiatives through the five feeder teams that all don the Atlas Mara branded Zesco United jerseys.”

On his part, Zesco Limited Senior Manager – Corporate Affairs, John Kunda appreciated Atlas Mara Bank for renewing the partnership deal despite the tough economic conditions.

“In the wake of the Covid –19 pandemic many global organisations have been forced to activate cost-cutting measures in order to stay afloat,” Kunda said.

“However, Atlas Mara Bank has broken ranks with convention to make this generous contribution towards the growth of Zesco United Football Club.

“This is a clear testament of the Banks commitment towards uplifting football standards in the country. I wish to assure Atlas Mara, that this renewed partnership has reinvigorated Zesco United management, players and the technical bench to work tirelessly when the 2020/21 football season commences.

“May I also take this opportunity to assure Atlas Mara that Zesco United Football Club management, players and technical staff will all be brand ambassadors for the bank and will endeavour to represent Atlas Mara with honour and dignity.”

The renewal deal was also praised by the Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga who called upon other corporates to follow suit.