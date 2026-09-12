Zero goals after four rounds: Tottenham's start turns into a nightmare

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League struggles rolled on with a goalless draw against Everton on Saturday, leaving them without a single goal through four rounds.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have now failed to score in four straight matches, their worst attacking start on record. Two draws and two defeats have brought just two points, dropping them to 17th in the table.

Once again, Spurs found no answers in the final third. The attacking crisis is becoming a real worry, with the players still hunting their first goals of the campaign.

For De Zerbi, this was another blow. He is still chasing his first Premier League win with Tottenham, and the pressure is building on the back of a faltering start and a blunt attack.