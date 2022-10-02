Reece James and Wilfried Zaha fired shots at each other on social media following Chelsea's late 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

James tweeted "🔒" with picture of Zaha

Zaha fired back with Instagram story

Ivorian deleted response quickly

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace in dramatic fashion on October 1, and the action continued off the pitch. Blues right-back James tweeted a picture of him running away from Zaha, accompanied with a padlock emoji, suggesting he had the Ivorian winger "locked-down" during the game. Zaha hit back with a brutal response on his Instagram story, which he quickly deleted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has been at the centre of debate over who is England's best right-back, and Zaha clearly believes the positive comments have inflated his ego slightly. It could get spicy when the two of them face-off at Stamford Bridge later this season!