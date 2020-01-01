Zaha absent for Palace due to positive coronavirus test

Michy Batshuayi will fill in for the Ivory Coast forward

Wilfried Zaha did not travel with the squad for the game with after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Eagles travelled north for the game at Turf Moor, but star man Zaha was absent from the squad.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson confirmed that the forward was self-isolating due to a positive coronavirus test.

“He has tested positive unfortunately for coronavirus so is self-isolating, and is awaiting the results of the next test," Hodgson said . "He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately the test proved [positive], and he is following the procedures."

Zaha will be absent from the rest of the Palace squad until he produces a negative coronavirus test.

Like all Premier League sides, Palace are heading into an extremely busy portion of the season.

The trip to Burnley is the first of an eight-game spell between now and the turn of the year.

Following the clash with the Clarets, Palace will take on , , , West Ham, , and .

Palace’s league position is fairly healthy. Prior to kick off at Turf Moor, Hodgson’s side were sat in ninth in the table - with four wins from their opening eight games of the season.

Zaha has been key to the Eagles’ fine start to the season, as he has five goals and two assists to his name from eight appearances in the league.

The 28-year-old did not link up with the national side during the recent international break, as he sat out the home and away games with Madagascar in qualification.

The absence of the forward will be keenly felt by Palace, and Hodgson will be looking for the rest of his squad to take up the strain.

Michy Batshuayi is the beneficiary, as he was handed a start against Burnley.

The Belgian forward is yet to register a goal this term, although he does have one assist to his name.

Batshuayi is playing for his future, as he is currently on loan at Palace from and will hope a run in the team will yield some goals and put him in the shop window.