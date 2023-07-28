United States international Yunus Musah is reportedly set to join AC Milan after Valencia agreed to lower their demands.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Relevo, the Spanish outfit is ready to lower their demand from €25m (£21m/$28m) for the midfielder which has put the deal back on track. Milan were ready to offer €18m (£15m/$20m) plus bonuses but that bid was rejected by Valencia. However, it is understood that the deal has been settled for €20m (£17m/$22m) after an agreement was reached between the two sides.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Che believe that Musah only wants Milan and hence they have agreed to compromise to expedite the transfer. The USMNT star has already agreed personal terms with Milan and a transfer is now thought to be close. He will reportedly sign a deal worth €2 million a year with Stefano Pioli's side and link up with USMNT team-mate Christian Pulisic at Milan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, the Lombardy outfit is busy lightening their squad and are ready to offload Ante Rebic to Besiktas. According to Sky Sports Italy, it will be a loan deal with a buy option in the contract.

WHAT NEXT? Musah spent significant time in Arsenal’s academy system as a youngster and also holds an Italian passport which will ensure that he will not occupy a non-EU spot. During his four-year stint in Spain, he has made 108 senior appearances and boasts of scoring five goals.