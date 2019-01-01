'You've always been a salty pr*ck!' - Evra in astonishing attack on former PSG star Rothen

The ex-Manchester United defender was criticised by his former team-mate for a video he posted from inside the Parc des Princes on Wednesday

Patrice Evra has launched a remarkable verbal attack on Jerome Rothen and has threatened to "slap him in the face" the next time the pair meet.

The Frenchman was reacting to Rothen's criticisms after he posted a video of himself and Paul Pogba celebrating Manchester United's Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.

In the video, the former United full-back is seen shouting loudly in what appears to be the directors' box at the Parc des Princes as he expressed his delight at Marcus Rashford's winning goal.

For that reason, Rothen labelled the 37-year-old "disrespectful", with Evra having now responded with an astonishing rant on social media.

The Frenchman posted a nine-minute video on his Instagram account where he calls Rothen, his former team-mate at , a "piece of s*it" and that he was "always a salty pr*ck".

"I was told Jerome said some nasty things about me," said Evra, who was Rothen’s team-mate for two years at Stade Louis II.

"I didn't believe it but then I was shown the video. Your reward, next time I see you, I'm going to slap you in the face.

"These aren't empty threats. You know we'll see each other eventually. You were always a salty pr*ck. I remember when L'Equipe gave you a rating of five and our other team-mates got seven, since you were paranoid of the ratings, you would call the journalist and ask: 'Why didn't you give me a seven?’

"Piece of sh*t. Stop telling bullsh*t, stop telling lies. Be careful, because we will cross roads eventually. I am sure we will."

Evra justified his actions at the Parc de Princes and claims he was reacting to the goads of another supporter on the night.

"The whole match there was a well-dressed guy in a suit, sitting behind me and Paul [Pogba] yelling 'Ici c'est Paris!' and constantly looking at me.

"I didn't say anything until after the game finished, when I recorded a video in which me and Paul were yelling 'Ici c'est Manchester!' as revenge.

Article continues below

"French press think I am an enemy of the state for rooting against PSG. Yellow jacket protests? My fault. PSG's elimination? My fault. The French press is too focused on my celebrations but I don't care."

won the game in dramatic fashion, with Rashford's 90th-minute penalty adding to two goals from Romelu Lukaku to ensure the Red Devils booked their place in the quarter-finals of the .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are back to league matters on Sunday when they face at the Emirates Stadium.