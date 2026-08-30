Youri Regeer leaves Ajax

Ajax are on the verge of saying goodbye to Youri Regeer, Algemeen Dagblad reports. The Amsterdam club have reached an agreement with Werder Bremen over a loan move for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Regeer's move to Bremen is expected to be finalised in the coming days. The loan deal will also include an option to buy, with some urgency because the German transfer window closes on Tuesday, a day earlier than in the Netherlands.

Earlier this calendar year, Regeer was still a regular starter for Ajax. After the club spent a long time unsuccessfully searching for a successor to Jordan Henderson, interim coaches Fred Grim and Oscar Garcia gave him his chance as a holding midfielder.

Under new coach Míchel Sánchez, Regeer initially kept his place in that role. However, the midfielder could not convince consistently, after which Ajax finally brought in the long-awaited midfield reinforcement in Sofyan Amrabat on Sunday.

Amrabat's arrival clears the way for Regeer's departure. He probably made his final appearance for Ajax on Thursday against FC Sion, but illness forced him off in that match, and he is also expected to miss Sunday's away game against Telstar.

Having come through the youth academies of ADO Den Haag and Ajax, Regeer was unable to make a definitive breakthrough during his first spell in Amsterdam. He returned to Ajax from FC Twente at the start of 2025 for €4.5 million, and his contract still runs until mid-2029.

Elsewhere, Regeer is probably not the only player set to leave Ajax in the short term. The club are also close to an agreement over a loan move for Maher Carrizo to FC Copenhagen, after the Argentine failed to establish himself as a regular since arriving in the winter.