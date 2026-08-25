Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in Youri Baas, according to Eintracht watcher Christopher Michel. The club are urgently looking for defensive reinforcements.

Adi Hütter currently has only four fit centre-backs available at Eintracht Frankfurt. Two of them are still too young to start, while Belgium international Arthur Theate also looks likely to be sold.

That has pushed the club into the market for defensive cover. Eintracht want to sign a defender in the final week of the transfer window and Baas is high on their list.

The Ajax player appeals because he can operate at both left-back and centre-back.

So far this season, the 23-year-old defender has played a more modest role than he did in the previous two campaigns, when he was one of Ajax's key players.

In Europe, coach Míchel has preferred Daley Blind every time. Baas told Voetbal International that he is not happy with his current situation in Amsterdam.

Baas is under contract in Amsterdam until mid-2028. Transfermarkt values him at twenty million euros.

Should Baas join Eintracht, he would not be playing European football, as the club finished eighth in the Bundesliga last season.