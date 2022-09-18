Who are the youngest Premier League players & goalscorers in history?

GOAL takes a look at who holds the record for youngest footballer in Premier League history

There is an adage in football that holds if a player is good enough, then they are old enough. However, it remains a rare sight to see young teens plying their trade at senior level in the Premier League, such is the physicality and pace of the competition.

Nevertheless, precocious talents do emerge from time to time, with many going on to forge fairly respectable careers for themselves in the game.

So who are the youngest players to play in the Premier League and what about the youngest goalscorers? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Who is the youngest Premier League player in history?

Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player to play in the Premier League at 15 years and 181 days when he came on for Arsenal against Brentford on September 18, 2022. Nwaneri wrote his name into the history books when he replaced Fabio Vieira in injury time of the game.

Prior to that, the youngest player to make an appearance in the league had been Harvey Elliott, who made history on May 4, 2019, playing for Fulham against Wolves aged just 16 years and 30 days.

You can see a list of the youngest players to play in the Premier League in the table below.

Player

Age

Fixture

Date

Ethan Nwaneri

15 years & 181 days

Brentford vs Arsenal

September 18, 2022

Harvey Elliott

16 years & 30 days

Wolves vs Fulham

May 4, 2019

Matthew Briggs

16 years & 68 days

Middlesbrough vs Fulham

May 13, 2007

Izzy Brown

16 years & 117 days

West Brom vs Wigan

May 4, 2013

Aaron Lennon

16 years & 129 days

Tottenham vs Leeds United

August 23, 2003

Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 2022-23Getty

Youngest Premier League goalscorers

James Vaughan holds the record for youngest player to score in the Premier League, having struck the back of the net for Everton against Crystal Palace at the age of 16 and 270 days.

Player

Age

Date

Game

James Vaughan

16 years 270 days

April 10, 2005

Everton vs Crystal Palace

James Milner

16 years 256 days

December 26, 2002

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Wayne Rooney

16 years 360 days

October 19, 2002

Everton vs Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas

17 years 113 days

August 25, 2004

Arsenal vs Blackburn

Michael Owen

17 years 143 days

May 6, 1997

Liverpool vs Wimbledon

Before Vaughan, the record was held by James Milner, who scored for Leeds United against Sunderland in 2002 at the age of 16 and 356 days.

Wayne Rooney was just 16 years and 360 days old when he announced himself with a sensational goal for Everton against Arsenal in the same season. Michael Owen was 17 years and 143 days old when he struck for Liverpool against Wimbledon in May 1997.

