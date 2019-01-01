'You remind me of Yaya Toure' - Pique lauds Nigeria midfielder John Ogu

The Barcelona star lavished praise on the 29-year-old midfielder during their video call on social media

defender Gerard Pique has stated midfielder John Ogu reminds him of his former teammate Yaya Toure.

Pique made the revelation during his video call with the former Hapoel Beer Sheva player on social media.

Ogu had called the 2010 Fifa Fifa World Cup winner to congratulate him after making his 500th appearance for Barcelona in their 5-2 win over on Sunday.

Even though they have not played together on the field, they appear to be friends on social media and Pique has likened him to the four-time African Footballer of the Year who won the 2009 Uefa and two titles, among other honours at Barcelona.

“You are a great guy and a monster. You remind me of Yaya Toure,” Pique wrote.

Ogu has previously played in Slovenia, and Israel where he won three top-flight titles and two Super Cups.

He is currently a free agent after leaving Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of last season.