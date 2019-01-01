'You know what he’s going to do, but you can’t stop him' - Giggs salutes in-form Man Utd star James

The 21-year-old's rapid rise continued with a goal for Wales against Belarus, and his international manager sung his praises following the victory

attacker Daniel James is the type of player whose skills may be known to opponents, but can’t be stopped, says manager Ryan Giggs.

The Welsh international was at it again on Monday, scoring in the 17th minute for his nation in a friendly against Belarus.

It was the only goal of the contest, as James went 50 minutes in the 1-0 win before being replaced by Gareth Bale.

The strike continues a fine run of form for the 21-year-old, who has hit the ground running since his £15 million ($19m) move to Old Trafford this summer from Swansea.

James has already netted three times in the Premier League this season and has been one of the bright spots in a United season that has been up and down thus far.

And Giggs admitted uncertainty in whether James would start the friendly, but said the attacker wanted in, and showed once more what he can do.

“It’s a difficult one,” Giggs said when asked about James’ goal. “He’s had a tough couple of months. All of a sudden he’s getting the headlines.

“Do you rest him, do you keep him in? And he wanted to play. [I just] gave him 50 minutes and he deserved that goal.

“He’s one of those players where you know what he’s going to do, but you can’t stop him.”

James will be busy in the coming weeks as United return from the international break with the Premier League, and on the schedule.

They will be looking to improve on a Premier League start that saw them take their opener against 4-0, with James scoring in his United bow, but fail to win since.

Article continues below

The Red Devils have drawn at away to Wolves and , sandwiched between a disappointing defeat to at Old Trafford.

A home date with awaits following the break, after which they will host Astana in the Europa League.

Then, after a clash with West Ham, they will meet Rochdale in the Carabao Cup ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League to close out September.