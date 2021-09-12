'You just want to hit yourself' - Arteta opens up on stress of Arsenal's dismal start to season

The Spaniard has presided over a difficult start to the campaign, with his side subjected to three opening defeats on the trot before they won

Mikel Arteta has confessed that he struggles to leave the stress at the door when he returns home from Arsenal's defeats, after the Gunners nabbed their first win of the season against Norwich.

The Spaniard has presided over a difficult start to the season, with his side subjected to three opening defeats on the trot before victory over the Canaries.

Until they got the better of Daniel Farke's fellow strugglers, the north London outfit were bottom of the table - and Arteta has now admitted that his team's struggles bleed over into his personal life, leaving him wanting to "hit himself".

What has been said?

"I think it is impossible not to [bring your work home]," the former midfielder admitted. “That’s why when you see your kids running around you and your wife trying to just change the topic and see everything from a different perspective, it’s so helpful.

“That negativity has to come away. You have to bear in mind that first of all you are doing everything you can to your best capacity, and don’t kid yourself or look for excuses. Normally the easiest thing to do is blame the players: ‘They are not good enough. I have this, I have that.’ And then you try to over-coach them.

“I was not willing to do that because first of all they don’t deserve that. The people around this club don’t deserve it. You just want to hit yourself because you are not doing things right and you are not getting the outcome you think you deserve."

Arteta faces further acid tests

With no European football for the first time in a generation at Emirates Stadium, Arteta has been tasked with returning the Gunners to their perch near the top of the Premier League this term.

Despite back-to-back silverware in his first two seasons however, Arteta - who finished his playing career with the club as a two-time FA Cup winner - has the odds stacked against him, even after a summer spending spree.

The 39-year-old - one of the top flight's youngest managers - will hope that Saturday's win over the Canaries can kickstart a revival in form.

The bigger picture

While major rivals at the top end of the table will dive into the congestion of European fixtures this week, Arsenal will be able to enjoy a full week off before they face Burnley next Saturday.

After that, Arteta will lead his side's quest for the first piece of silverware of the season when the Gunners face Wimbledon in a Carabao Cup third-round encounter.

The Spaniard will hope to take the form shown against Norwich forward as he looks to ensure that victory is the start of a brighter dawn.

