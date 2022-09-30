York United at Forge FC Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as York United face off with Forge FC in a major clash.
It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
York at Forge date & kick-off time
Game:
York United at Forge FC
Date:
October 1, 2022
Kick-off:
10:00pm BST / 5:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch York at Forge on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 6
BT Sport App
York squad & team news
Seven points off the top four, York's chances of mounting a late charge for the upper half of the table look to be in tatters.
That will not diminish their drive to win however, and they'll prove a fearsome opponent to their hosts, who have more at stake.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Giantsopoulos, Catalano, Artemenko, Himaras
Defenders
Jesus, Mourdoukoutas, Zator, Thompson, Gee, N'sa
Midfielders
Wilson, Gutiérrez, Hernández, Dos Santos, Ferrari, Verhoeven, Petrasso, Johnston, Wallace
Forwards
Minatel, Cabrera, Babouli, Ricci, De Rosario, Lawrie-Lattanzio, Kratt, Baldisimo
Forge squad and team news
Four points off leaders Atletico - and with a game in hand too - Forge know there is still a chance they can claim top spot.
Slip up here though, and the gap might just become too insurmountable at this business end of the campaign.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henry, Kalongo, Bontis
Defenders
Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu
Midfielders
Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko
Forwards
Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne