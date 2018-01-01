Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after just three months

The former Manchester City midfielder made just three starts in as many months in his second spell with the Greek giants

Olympiacos have announced that Yaya Toure's contract has been terminated with immediate affect after just five appearances in his second spell with the Greek giants.

The 35-year-old returned to the Karaiskakis Stadium in September after being released by following eight years at the Etihad Stadium.

But manager Pedro Martins used the Ivorian sparingly, giving him just five run-outs in as many months at the Athens club.

And after being left out of Martins' last five match day squads, Toure has parted ways with Olympiacos with less than half of the campaign gone.

"Yaya is and remains an important member of the Olympiacos family, who has marked a central part of the history of the club," a statement from the Super League club said.

"Olympiacos would like to thank him for everything he has offered to the Club.

"Yaya will remain deeply devoted to the club and wishes to Olympiacos lots of success.

"Yaya is leaving as a friend and the doors at Olympiacos will always be open for him. Our paths will surely cross again."

Neither Olympiacos or Toure confirmed the length of the deal upon the move being announced earlier this season.

During his one and only full campaign at Olympiacos, Toure played a key role as the club won the league and cup double in the 2005-06 campaign.

Article continues below

He described his relationship with Olympiacos as "special" upon re-joining them but he will now be a free agent ahead of the January transfer window.

West Ham were thought to be leading the race to sign the three-time winner in the summer, after his agent confirmed he had passed a medical in London.

Manuel Pellegrini said that Toure had wanted to move to the London Stadium, just days before he completed his move back to Greece.