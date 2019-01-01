Yashir doesn't want rabona goal to mark end of PKNP's campaign

Although PKNP's Malaysia Cup encounter against Kedah last Wednesday ended in a defeat, they still stole a fair amount of attention from the match.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although FC's first leg quarter-final encounter against last Wednesday ended in a 2-1 defeat, they still stole a fair amount of attention from the match.

In the 37th minute of the match, Palestine international Yashir Pinto scored the opener with a cheeky rabona, finishing off a short low cross from the right by youngster Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi.

Speaking in an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL), the 28-year old forward explained his take on the wonder goal.

"It was so special, it's hard for me to explain the goal. I have done it in training previously, but to do it in an actual match was something else altogether. The way the ball flew into the net was brilliant, and to be honest with you, it's the best goal I've scored so far in my career. I know many are saying it's one of the best goals of the season, and now I have a moment with PKNP that I can look back to in the future.

"But I can't say I'm too happy with how the match turned out; losing to Kedah who came from behind in the second half. We need to improve on our focus during free kick and corner kick situations if we want to bounce back in Alor Setar (second leg)," said the Chilean-born player.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!