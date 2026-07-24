Yamal's father: Lamine gave his blessing to Messi in 2007

Lamine Yamal is living the dream. At 19, the Barcelona star has ticked off one of his greatest ambitions: lifting the 2026 World Cup with Spain.

The road there was anything but smooth. Yamal joined up with the Spanish camp still recovering from a hamstring injury to his left thigh.

The newspaper "Sport" carried comments from Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, made to Mundo Deportivo. "From the moment he was born, I knew he would be a star," he said. "Any father feels that, and every father wishes his son to be the best."

One of his great aims in life, Nasraoui confirmed, is to see Lamine happy on and off the pitch.

The player's father then heaped praise on his son. "He is the best at everything, not only in football, but in love, as a human being, and in every matter. The main reason for this is that he has a blessing from God, which is extremely important and must be appreciated."

He turned to life in the Rocafonda neighbourhood. "This neighbourhood is the best in the world and in Spain, because we are all equal and carry the same love for everyone. Long live Rocafonda 304, it is a symbol and a reference for everyone."

Nasraoui also reflected on the famous photograph that brought Lamine and Lionel Messi together, part of a 2007 campaign run by Sport in cooperation with UNICEF.

"Perhaps it was Lamine who gave Messi the blessing, as that photograph was just a beautiful coincidence in life," Mounir Nasraoui said.