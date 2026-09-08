Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has sent a sarcastic message to Real Madrid over Los Blancos' complaints about referees' decisions this season.

"Do you expect a very noisy year because Real Madrid are already complaining about the referees?" Yamal was asked during the press conference for Barcelona's match against Feyenoord in the Champions League. He replied: "If they haven't won for two years, that's their problem. We are happy with the refereeing. That question is for them. I see them happy too."

Barcelona, of course, have won the La Liga title in each of the last two seasons at Real Madrid's expense.

The Catalans sit top of the table this season with 12 points. Real Madrid are third with 9.

Yamal also had warm words for Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez: "He is a great coach. I have a lot of affection for him, and I hope things go well for him, except in his matches against Spain."

Xavi, after all, was the first to hand Yamal his chance in Barcelona's first team.



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