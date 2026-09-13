Morocco's Medhi Benatia, the former sporting director of Marseille, has weighed in on the ongoing debate over the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Kylian Mbappe used an interview with "France Football" magazine to argue that he deserves to win the award.

The Real Madrid star's claim sparked heated debate across Europe and drew stinging criticism.

Opinions were divided, and on Sunday Benatia added his own take.

Now an analyst on the "Canal Football Club" channel, the Moroccan explained why the striker's words rubbed him up the wrong way.

Benatia said: "I am a big admirer of Kylian, and he knows that. But I did not like his interview. It is clear that he has extensive knowledge of football, and that appeals to me. But I preferred Lamine Yamal's statement, for example."

He continued: "Despite his young age, I found him more refined. I am not disputing the player. Kvaratskhelia will be there, as will Ousmane Dembélé, who was decisive in all the big matches. He scored 6 goals at the World Cup."

"If Kylian wins the Ballon d'Or, I will not be surprised," Medhi added. "He finished the season as the Champions League top scorer. He does not need to say that, especially as he is on good terms with the other players competing. It is a little strange."

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London hosts the Ballon d'Or ceremony on 26 October 2026, the first time the British capital has staged the event. The football world waits to learn who will claim the game's most important individual prize.

France Football magazine, in cooperation with UEFA, had already announced a 30-man shortlist for the award.