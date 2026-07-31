Yaisle breaks his silence: Al-Ahly did not respect me!

Matthias Jaissle has broken his silence. The former Al-Ahli head coach, who left "Al-Raqi" suddenly, sent an emotional message to the club's fans laying bare the real reasons behind his exit. Germany's Jaissle insisted his decision had nothing to do with money and everything to do with how he was treated during talks to renew his contract.





The German handed in his resignation after negotiations with Al-Ahli's board over a new deal broke down. Reports now suggest he is closing in on the top job at England's Newcastle United ahead of the new season.





Abdulaziz Al-Anqari, a former member of Al-Ahli's executive committee, has revealed what Jaissle told him in their first conversation after the split. The coach asked him to pass his message on to the fans so everyone knew the full picture.

Quoting Jaissle, Al-Anqari said: "I had hoped to continue leading Al-Ahli, as this is my project, but I did not find the appreciation and respect, and I hope the fans will value me." Those words capture just how let down the coach felt once the talks collapsed.

Read also.. Major uproar.. Al-Ahli fans demand the appointment of Jaissle's mentor!

Money was never the issue, Al-Anqari added. Jaissle stressed he would take a lower salary at Newcastle United than he earned at Al-Ahli, a clear sign the crisis stemmed from how the renewal was handled rather than the pay packet.

Jaissle departs having written one of the most successful chapters in the club's history. He led the team to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles and forged an exceptional bond with the "Al-Raqi" faithful. Those supporters now wait for the board to explain what really went on behind the scenes.