Xavi has a crystal-clear view on Dutch players plying their trade in Saudi Arabia. The new Netherlands head coach, unlike his predecessor Ronald Koeman, is not ruling out Saudi Pro League players from selection.

During his spell in charge, Koeman made his position clear: players active in Saudi Arabia were effectively a closed book for the Netherlands. Xavi is taking a very different line, as he made clear in his first press conference as Dutch head coach.

"Yes, why not?" Xavi said straight away when asked whether internationals playing in Saudi Arabia can be picked. When he was then told the level and ambition in the Saudi Pro League are a lot lower, Xavi fired back. "Do you follow that league?"

"If you do, you know it is a good league. Is it better than the Eredivisie? We also follow that league with interest. It is also a good league, so perhaps we will select players from Saudi Arabia, from the Eredivisie, Premier League, LaLiga..."

"Yes, I do not care about the leagues, I care about the level of the players. That is the most important thing for me," is his clear opinion.

For Tijjani Reijnders and Crysencio Summerville, among others, that is excellent news. Both players still played an important role for the Netherlands at the last World Cup, but then chose moves to Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal respectively.

His stance could also open the door again for Steven Bergwijn. The Ittihad Club forward was completely ignored under Koeman, but on Monday evening he underlined his case with a flawless hat-trick.