Xavi does not call the player left out: 'He had to hear it through the media'

Guus Til is missing from the Netherlands squad, as became clear on Friday. PSV coach Peter Bosz is mainly disappointed by the way the attacking midfielder received the bad news.

Til was part of Ronald Koeman's World Cup squad last summer, under Xavi's predecessor. The PSV player, incidentally, only came on as a substitute in the 5-1 group-stage win over Sweden.

Bosz thinks it is a shame that Xavi has not called up Til. "Personally, it is tremendously disappointing for him," sighed the coach of the reigning champions from Eindhoven.

"Guus had to hear it through the media. I do find that striking. If you have been involved at a World Cup, then I would have expected them to give him a quick call and tell him," the surprised Bosz added. "So he had to hear it through the media."

"When I was not involved in my time, I got a phone call," said the PSV coach at a press moment on Friday afternoon. Bosz himself won eight caps as a player, the same number Til has to his name.

Xavi has selected Ruben van Bommel for the upcoming Nations League internationals. Bosz stressed that the left winger was told the good news personally.

"He got a phone call and told us. The aim for us is not necessarily to bring players into the Netherlands squad. But this makes us proud," the PSV coach concluded.