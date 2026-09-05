Hakim Ziyech never saw it coming. The Morocco international had been planning to carry on as normal with Wydad AC next season, only to find himself frozen out by the club's new management at a moment he least expected.

According to Moroccan website "Al Botola", Ziyech began his pre-season preparations with the rest of the group before he was left out of the friendly against Nahdat Zemmamra. He then missed the squad list heading to Agadir for the preparatory camp, a decision taken by new club president Brahim El Assri. The move stunned a player who thought his future at the club was already settled.

Ziyech was astonished. He had not expected his standing to change like this once preparations were under way, and relations between him and the new management soured further once he was told to train away from the group.

Things turned nastier when Ziyech broke his silence on Instagram, aiming direct criticism at El Assri as the two sides continued to trade accounts over who exactly ordered his exclusion.

The crisis did not stay on the pitch. It took a legal turn after Ziyech later brought in a judicial officer to document his situation inside the Mohamed Benjelloun complex, following instructions to stay in Casablanca and train alone.

Behind the escalation lies money. Wydad want to restructure the player's finances, chiefly his salary, but the circulating reports suggest Ziyech had no intention of altering the terms already agreed in his contract. That only hardened the standoff.

Some Wydad figures have since stepped in to bridge the gap before things spill into an open feud. They are pushing for a meeting between Ziyech and El Assri, hoping to find a formula that ends the dispute and salvages the relationship.