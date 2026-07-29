How to buy WWE tickets: Raw, SmackDown & Road to WrestleMania 43 tour dates, ticket prices & venues in North America

WWE is back on the road, and Raw, SmackDown and the summer's biggest premium live event are rolling through arenas and stadiums across North America.

WWE has built its reputation on producing some of the most iconic rivalries in sports entertainment history, from Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, right through to today's roster led by names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

WWE confirmed that WrestleMania will leave North America for the first time ever in 2027, heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. But before that historic move, there is a packed 2026 calendar to get through, including the Road to WrestleMania tour and SummerSlam. GOAL has all the details below on how to lock in your seats today.

When is WWE?

WWE tours constantly, with new Raw and SmackDown dates added throughout the year. Here is a snapshot of confirmed upcoming fixtures across North America.

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Thu 30 Jul, 7:30 pm WWE Summer Tour Bank of Springfield Center, Springfield, IL Tickets Fri 31 Jul, 6:30 pm WWE Friday Night SmackDown Resch Center, Green Bay, WI Tickets Sat 1 Aug, 4:30 pm SummerSlam Night One U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Tickets Sun 2 Aug, 4:30 pm SummerSlam Night Two U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Tickets Mon 3 Aug, 6:30 pm WWE Monday Night Raw Casey's Center, Des Moines, IA Tickets Thu 6 Aug, 7:30 pm WWE Summer Tour EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA Tickets Fri 7 Aug, 7:30 pm WWE Friday Night SmackDown Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Tickets Fri 7 Aug, 7:30 pm WWE NXT Melbourne Auditorium, Melbourne, Florida Tickets SAT 8 Aug, 7:30 pm WWE NXT Maxwell Snyder Armory, Jacksonville, Florida Tickets Mon 10 Aug, 7:30 pm WWE Monday Night Raw Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA Tickets

WWE regularly announces new blocks of dates, with the promotion recently confirming further Raw and SmackDown shows through to April 2027 as part of the Road to WrestleMania tour. Fans should keep checking back, as fresh cities and arenas are added to the schedule every few weeks.

Where to buy WWE tickets?

For the widest selection of seats across every date on this list, StubHub is the go-to option. Every purchase on the platform is covered by StubHub's FanProtect guarantee, so you know exactly what you are getting before you check out, and you can compare seating sections and prices side by side to find the best available deal for your budget.

WWE also sells tickets directly through WWE.com/Events for newly announced shows, typically with a fan presale window opening a day or two before general sale. For fans chasing a specific WrestleMania or SummerSlam ticket, resale marketplaces are often the most reliable way to guarantee a seat once the primary allocation has sold out, especially for headline stadium shows.

Whichever route you choose, booking early is the smartest way to lock in the cheapest available price, since tickets for marquee events like SummerSlam tend to climb steadily as the date approaches.

How much are WWE tickets?

Ticket prices vary widely depending on the show, the city and how close you are to ringside, but there is genuinely something for every budget.

Regular Raw and SmackDown tapings: tickets start from around $47 to $75 for upper-level seats, making them some of the most affordable live sports entertainment tickets in North America.

Mid-tier arena shows: expect to pay in the $100 to $150 range for a solid lower-level seat with a clear view of the ring.

SummerSlam and other premium live events: prices start from around $47 to $106 for entry-level seats, rising into the hundreds for lower-bowl sections, and well beyond that for ringside and floor seats.

Hospitality and VIP packages: WWE and its partners periodically offer premium packages that include perks like early entry, exclusive merchandise and better sightlines, priced at a significant premium over standard tickets.

The cheapest way in is almost always a standard Raw or SmackDown ticket booked well ahead of the show date, so if budget is the priority, target a regular TV taping rather than a premium live event.

Everything you need to know about U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is hosting SummerSlam 2026, WWE's marquee summer premium live event, across two nights on August 1 and 2. The venue is one of the largest in the NFL, with a capacity well in excess of 66,000 for football and a configuration that regularly pushes past 70,000 for major entertainment events, making it one of the biggest stages WWE will perform on all year.

The stadium sits in downtown Minneapolis, close to major hotels, restaurants and public transport links, making it an easy venue to reach whether you are flying in for the weekend or driving from elsewhere in the Midwest. Fans travelling from the UK should factor in the seven-hour flight time difference and plan for the local time zone (Central Time) when booking travel around the two-night show.

Seating ranges from lower-bowl sections close to the ring, through club level, up to upper-deck seating with a wider view of the full stadium production. As with any stadium show, sightlines close to the entrance ramps and hard camera side tend to command a premium, so it is worth checking seat maps carefully before you buy.

With WrestleMania 43 confirmed for Riyadh in 2027, SummerSlam 2026 stands as one of the last chances to catch a true WWE stadium spectacular on North American soil for a while, so demand for the best seats is expected to be strong right up to showtime.