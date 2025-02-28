How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto: Date, times, TV & streaming details, match card and more

The world’s best grapplers look to earn spots at Wrestlemania this weekend

Wrestlemania 41 is fast approaching the horizon. In case you’re among the few who haven’t ringed it on the calendar already, wrestling’s biggest party of the year takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. Before we get carried away, though, and press down too heavily on that fast-forward button, we have one more huge ‘Premium Live Event’ (PLE) event to go before we focus entirely on Vegas.

This March gets off to an epic bang with WWE’s 15th edition of Elimination Chamber on Saturday, March 1, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. It’s the second time in the space of three years that Canada will host the event and the 4th year in a row that it's being staged outside of the US after being held on foreign soil for the first time in 2022 when the WWE stars jetted to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The concept of the Elimination Chamber goes way back to 2002, with the inaugural match occurring at Survivor Series of that year, where Shawn Michaels dethroned Triple H (and also saw off Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, and Kane) to become the new World Heavyweight Championship in New York. Eric Bischoff and Triple H (Paul Levesque) are cited as the original creators of the Elimination Chamber idea, which was used subsequently at various WWE pay-per-views. However, it wasn’t established as a PPV event in its own right until 2010, when it would replace No Way Out as the annual February PLE.

Getty Images

The inaugural Elimination Chamber event was held on February 21, 2010, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The premise behind the event was that multi-participant elimination-based matches would be contested inside the Elimination Chamber, either with championships or future opportunities to challenge for titles at stake. 2018 proved to be a memorable year for the Elimination Chamber, as well as the first ever 7-man match being staged, female wrestlers also finally got their own Chamber clash.

The Elimination Chamber matches are generally contested by six participants (or six tag teams for a tag team Chamber match), with two beginning the bout in the ring. At the same time, the other four are held within enclosed pods positioned at each corner of the ring within the chain-linked steel structure. Every five minutes, one of the four participants (or teams) are released from the pods into the ongoing match.

Getty Images

This continues until all four have been released, with the match typically lasting over twenty minutes. The objective of the match is to eliminate all opponents via pinfall or submission. For the second year running, 12 superstars (six men and six women) will be stepping inside the Elimination Chamber again, with the winners of both matches earning themselves title shots at the upcoming Wrestlemania.

With all six men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber Toronto qualifiers confirmed following recent clashes during weekly Raw and Smackdown shows, we can fully focus on Canada's upcoming canvas-crashing bash.

Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need to know ahead of this Elimination Chamber Toronto event, including how to watch or stream all the thrilling action and which wrestling stars are set to strut their stuff in the spotlight.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto?

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto takes place on Saturday, March 1, and airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Show starts United States 7:00 pm ET United Kingdom 12:00 am GMT (Sunday) Saudi Arabia 2:00 am AST (Sunday) Australia 10:00 am AEST (Sunday) India 4:30 am IST (Sunday)

Where is WWE Elimination Chamber taking place?

Getty Images

This will be the first Elimination Chamber staged in Toronto and the first WWE ‘Premium Live Event’ held at the Rogers Centre since WrestleMania X8 in 2002, which was still known as the SkyDome. Memorable moments on that occasion, watched by 68,237 in attendance, included The Rock defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan in an ‘ICON vs. ICON’ singles match, Jazz taking out Trish Stratus and Lita to claim the WWF Women's Championship, and Triple H beating Chris Jericho for the Undisputed WWF Championship belt.

The Rogers Centre is a retractable roof stadium in downtown Toronto. It is situated at the CN Tower base near Lake Ontario's northern shore. Opened in 1989, it is home to the Toronto Blue Jays of MLB fame. While primarily a multi-sports venue, the stadium hosts other significant events such as music concerts.

How to watch and stream WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto in the US

In the United States, you can watch all the Elimination Chamber Toronto action live by tuning into Peacock, home to every WWE Premium Live Event, including WrestleMania. Even if you can't tune in during the live broadcast, next-day streaming will be available, so you won't have to miss a second of the action.

There is no additional cost to Peacock subscribers to watch Elimination Chamber Toronto, as every WWE Premium Live Event is included in their package. For ad-supported streaming, Peacock Premium costs $8 a month or $80 annually. To watch without ads, you need to upgrade to a Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs $14 a month or $140 a year.

How to watch and stream WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto worldwide

Getty Images

Wrestling fans worldwide, including in the UK, can watch Elimination Chamber Toronto and all WWE shows on Netflix via livestream. This will be the second WWE PLE that international fans will see on the global streaming service.

Netflix has raised the prices in some regions, including Canada, where the PLE will take place. Canadians who are subscribed to the standard plan with ads will pay $2 more than their current $5.99 price tag. The standard plan without ads is now $18.99, up $2.50 from its previous offering. Finally, the premium plan is now at $23.99, up $3 from $20.99.

Fortunately for wrestling fans in the UK, Netflix is yet to announce a price increase for the region. The most affordable UK Netflix plan costs £4.99 (with ads, one device), while the standard plan £10.99 offers HD streaming on two devices. The premium plan, priced at £17.99, features Ultra HD quality and allows streaming on four devices.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto from anywhere with a VPN

If WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto isn't available to watch live in your area, or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.

How to get WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto tickets

Demand is high, but tickets are still available for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto on Saturday, March 1, at the Rogers Centre, with prices currently ranging from CA $200-$3000 per person on Ticketmaster.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto match card

Getty Images

Last summer at Money in the Bank, WWE legend John Cena announced that he would retire from professional wrestling at the end of 2025. After losing the 2025 Royal Rumble match, Cena declared that he would compete in the men's Elimination Chamber Toronto match as it would be his last chance to compete for a championship belt at WrestleMania. If Cena wins in Toronto, he will become the joint most successful Elimination Chamber wrestler, alongside Triple H, with four wins apiece. The other five competitors in the men’s Elimination Chamber clash all had to win qualifying encounters to book their berth.

Men's Elimination Chamber participants

John Cena (declared at Royal Rumble)

(declared at Royal Rumble) CM Punk (def. Sami Zayn)

(def. Sami Zayn) Drew McIntyre (def. Jimmy Uso and LA Knight)

(def. Jimmy Uso and LA Knight) Logan Paul (def. Rey Mysterio)

(def. Rey Mysterio) Damian Priest (def. Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu)

(def. Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu) Seth Rollins (def. Finn Balor)

As a result of Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso choosing to challenge Gunther for Raw's World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match will challenge Cody Rhodes for SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Qualifying matches for the women's Elimination Chamber match began in early February, and the final six-woman line-up is as follows:

Women's Elimination Chamber participants

Liv Morgan (def. Iyo Sky)

(def. Iyo Sky) Bianca Belair (def. Piper Niven)

(def. Piper Niven) Alexa Bliss (def. Candice LeRae)

(def. Candice LeRae) Bayley (def. Lyra Valkyria)

(def. Lyra Valkyria) Naomi (def. Chelsea Green)

(def. Chelsea Green) Roxanne Perez (def. Raquel Rodriguez)

As Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has chosen to take on WWE Women's Championship holder Tiffany Stratton, the women's Elimination Chamber match winner in Toronto will clash with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship title at Wrestlemania.

Match Participants Men's Elimination Chamber match John Cena vs CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre vs Logan Paul vs Damian Priest vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins Women's Elimination Chamber match Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez Tag team match Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax & Candice LeRae Unsanctioned singles match Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

Please note that other bouts will be confirmed and added closer to the time.