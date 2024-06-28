How to buy tickets to WWE Bash in Berlin: Date, ticket details, resale options & more

How to get your hands on tickets for the promotion's big trip to Germany this August

WWE will host its first pay-per-view Supercard from central Europe this August when the famed wrestling promotion descends on Germany for Bash in Berlin, the latest expansion in major overseas markets as they continue to grow their global footprint.

Hot on the heels of Backlash France, fighters from both the RAW and SmackDown stables will return to mainland Europe for a night of action at Berlin’s Uber Arena, which is set to be a historic night for wrestling in the German capital city.

While WWE has toured house shows nationwide before, this will represent their first foray into PPV action in the country. It looks set to continue several of the thrilling storylines that have unfolded at home and abroad through King and Queen of the Ring, Clash at the Castle: Scotland, and Money in the Bank.

Additionally, the promotion will stage a succession of Road to Bash in Berlin events in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany during the week-long buildup to the big date, while SmackDown will also host its latest episode the night before the event in Berlin.

Demand is expected to be high for this historic night of wrestling action, so how can you get your hands on tickets for the WWE Bash in Berlin? GOAL brings you all your options below.

When is WWE Bash in Berlin?

WWE Bash in Berlin will be held at Uber Arena on Saturday, August 31st. It marks the promotion's PPV card debut in Germany.

How can I buy tickets for WWE Bash in Berlin?

The best place to buy tickets for WWE Bash in Berlin is directly through the primary retailer for major events and house shows. Ticketmaster is the near-uniform partner for domestic and international fight cards shown by the promotion, typically offering tickets at face value for most major events.

Additionally, you can consider the secondary market, with StubHub one of the leading options for fans looking to purchase a resale ticket. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions before purchasing through second-hand retailers; however, some events may prohibit these tickets.

How much are tickets for WWE Bash in Berlin?

Tickets for WWE Bash in Berlin have fluctuated in price since their initial sale, with Ticketmaster utilizing dynamic pricing strategies. Nevertheless, starting prices are in the €80.00 range, while premium tickets begin at more than €1000.00 per person.

Below, we break down the current prices (as of July 28th) for WWE Bash in Berlin tickets:

Additionally, a limited number of combi-tickets are available for fans to attend both the WWE Bash in Berlin and the WWE SmackDown the night before at Uber Arena.

WWE Bash in Berlin + WWE Smackdown combi-ticket - Starts at €109.25 on Ticketmaster

How can I buy tickets for WWE SmackDown in Berlin?

As with WWE Bash in Berlin, customers can purchase tickets through primary or secondary markets for WWE SmackDown, held in Berlin the night before the PPV event.

Both Ticketmaster and StubHub are retailing seats for the event, with prices lower than those of Bash in Berlin itself. Additionally, you can purchase a combi-ticket to attend both show nights.

How can I buy tickets for WWE Road to Bash in Berlin?

Tickets for the WWE Road to Bash in Berlin events - held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Brussels in Belgium, and the German cities of Oberhausen, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt - can also be purchased through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

As house shows meant to help build interest for the main event, tickets are available at significantly lower prices than customers might find for a PPV show.

What is the average price of a WWE ticket?

The average ticket price for WWE events depends on numerous factors, such as a pay-per-view or Supercard broadcast, an episode of SmackDown or RAW, or simply a house show as part of the touring circuit.

However, house show prices in the United States typically start around $35, ensuring you can often find affordable face-value seats at some WWE events.

FAQs

What is the next WWE pay-per-view event set for 2024?

The next WWE pay-per-view event set for this year is Money in the Bank, which is set to be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, July 6.

The NXT-branded Heatwave will take place a day later at the same venue.

Will The Rock return to WWE in 2024?

After several years where he made only sporadic appearances following his move to a career in film and television, The Rock made a seismic return to the ring ahead of WrestleMania XL, and subsequently topped the bill on night one.

Dwayne Johnson’s heel turn helped ease what many fans saw as an unneeded return, but his continued presence as a regular feature is unlikely this year, as he shoots his latest film, The Smashing Machine.

Where do WWE events take place?

WWE events take place across a number of various locations, with the international appeal of the promotion seeing them increase their overseas footprint significantly across the past decade.

In terms of supercard events and pay-per-view broadcasts, the majority are still held in North America, but several have been or will be held abroad this year, including Backlash France, King and Queen of the Ring and Clash at the Castle: Scotland beyond Bash in Berlin.

In addition, RAW and SmackDown shows take place across the United States, Canada and other nations, while house shows also are held domestically and internationally as part of the promotion’s touring market.