'Maybe he can write another book' - Guardiola sarcastically fires back at Ibrahimovic following Haaland criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic expressed his admiration for the Manchester City striker, but took another dig at the coach when asked if Guardiola could help him develop, saying: "It depends on Guardiola's ego, if he lets him become bigger than him or not." Guardiola was not fazed by the comments, though, as he ridiculed the Swedish striker when quizzed at a press conference on Friday.
WHAT THEY SAID: "He is right, he is completely right. In this club, in this team, my ego is beyond every other person, every player," said Guardiola. "I don’t like it when Erling scores three goals and all the highlights are for him. I'm so jealous! Honestly, I'm so jealous!"
"I said 'Erling, please no more goals, otherwise the newspapers won’t talk about me, and just about me. He's right, he [Ibrahimovic] knows me perfectly. Maybe he can write another book."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic has been a vocal critic of Guardiola over the years, ever since the pair worked together at Barcelona and split acrimoniously. The AC Milan star has made many digs at the manager and claimed he even called Guardiola his "enemy" in the dressing room.
WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian striker could be back in action for Manchester City this weekend when they take on Fulham in the Premier League.