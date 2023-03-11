Wrexham vs Southend: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wrexham against Southend United in the National League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Wrexham welcome Southend United to the Racecourse Ground in a National League clash on Saturday.

Leaders Wrexham might end up with record points in a season at this level if they continue their current form. They are just five victories away from breaking the record for most wins in a campaign.

However, Nottingham County are just four points behind and any slip-up might cost them the automatic qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Southend United have lost two games on the trot and should be desperate to stop the rot. They are currently in the eighth spot with 53 points from 34 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wrexham vs Southend date & kick-off time

Game: Wrexham vs Southend Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: Racecourse Ground

How to watch Wrexham vs Southend on TV & live stream online

The match will not be shown in the United States (U.S.).

The game can be streamed on National League TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A UK N/A National League TV India N/A N/A

Wrexham team news & squad

There are no injury concerns for Wrexham ahead of this fixture. Sam Dalby and Max Cleworth should return to the starting XI after they were rested in the previous game.

Wrexham possible XI: Lainton; Barnett, Cleworth, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, Mendy; Cannon, Lee, Young; Mullin, Dalby

Position Players Goalkeepers Lainton, Howard, Calderbank-Park, Watson Defenders O'Connell, Tozer, Lennon, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Mendy, Hall-Johnson, Hosannah. Midfielders O'Connor, Cannon, Young, J. Jones, Davies, Austin, Forde, Barnett, D. Jones Forwards Evans, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Lee, Llyod

Southend United team news & squad

Jake Hyde is unavailable against his parent club, whereas, Rhys Murphy is back in training but might not be fully match fit.

Southend United possible XI: Arnold; Scott-Morriss, Hobson, Kensdale, Ralph; Bridge, Husin, Powell, Taylor, Miley; Cardwell