Blow for Wrexham! Paul Mullin hit with ban as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side lose striker for Gillingham clash

- Mullin picks up fifth booking of season
- McClean also wracks up suspension
- Both miss Gillingham clash
WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin clashed with Notts' Jodi Jones midway through the first half of a keenly contested match between the two promoted sides at Meadow Lane. Both players were shown a yellow card, with Mullin's booking his fifth of the season triggering a one-match ban.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Summer arrival James McClean soon suffered the same fate, collecting his fifth yellow of the campaign. The influential pair will sit out Wrexham's next league game against Gillingham on November 11.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Wrexham will take a break from league action with a trip to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup first round next Saturday.