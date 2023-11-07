WATCH: Another celebrity at Wrexham?! Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas promises Ryan Reynolds he will belt out Welsh national anthem at SToK Racecourse

Matchbox Twenty lead singer Rob Thomas promised Ryan Reynolds that he will sing Welsh national anthem during a Wrexham match.

American singer Rob Thomas to sign Welsh national anthem

Will visit Wrexham's home ground

Wrexham unbeaten in their last nine matches

WHAT HAPPENED? American singer and Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas vowed to sing the Welsh national anthem at SToK Racecourse during a Wrexham game.

The Red Dragons' co-chairman and Hollywood star Ryan Reynold brought Thomas to promote his Gin brand, Aviation American Gin where the singer promised the actor that he would visit the home of the League Two club and sing the Welsh national anthem.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney-owned side is currently enjoying a brilliant run of form across all competitions and are third in League Two with 30 points from 16 matches.

WHAT NEXT? Phil Parkinson's side will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on Port Vale in a Football League Trophy clash.