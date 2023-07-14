Wrexham's first summer signing! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side pull off major transfer coup as they convince Championship-level defender Will Boyle to drop down two divisions

Wrexham's first summer signing is a major coup as they've convinced Championship-level defender Will Boyle to drop down two divisions to join them.

Wrexham sign Will Boyle

First signing of the new campaign

Defender joins on a three-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh football club had been surprisingly quiet in terms of incomings thus far, but they have finally revealed their first summer signing which happens to be a blockbuster deal for the newly promoted League Two outfit. Boyle plied his trade for Huddersfield Town, a Championship side, but has been convinced to sign for the Red Dragons in a three-year deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A product of the Huddersfield academy, the left-sided centre back made a name for himself at Cheltenham, where he made close to 200 appearances and even shared the same dressing room with Wrexham skipper Ben Tozer during their EFL League Two title-winning season. He returned to The Terriers in 2022 and went on to make 18 appearances across all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m delighted the deal’s over the line, and looking forward to getting started. It’s a good time to join – I can’t say anything that people don’t already know about what’s happening at this Football Club – but it’s also a perfect time for me to join, I feel, and a perfect opportunity for me.

“It’s exciting to be a part of. As soon as I knew there would be an opportunity to join, it excited me. It’s a Club that is only going in one direction," he said after signing on the dotted line.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson had repeatedly stressed that they "won’t be making signings just for the sake of it" and are looking for the right fit. The tactician has walked the talk as the experienced Boyle is a player who will add genuine quality to the squad.