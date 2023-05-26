Wrexham 2.0? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could follow in Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s footsteps with proposed involvement at Southend United

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may be the next Hollywood actor to get involved with a lower league English team amid Southend's ongoing takeover process.

Southend in takeover talks

Potential owners want Johnson involved

Actor's company could make documentary

WHAT HAPPENED? The National League side are in talks over a takeover by a group of local businessmen. The Essex Echo claims that the potential new owners have been in contact with The Rock's production company, Seven Bucks Productions, over making a documentary series about the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former wrestler will be just the latest famous face to get involved with a National League team. Fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney helped Wrexham earn promotion to League Two this season and had a successful documentary series made about the club's development since their takeover in September 2020.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Rock may not be the only famous actor to get involved with Southend. Ray Winstone is a co-founder of Integral Sports Management, whose members are involved in the bid to take ownership of the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHEND? The Essex club will hope some new investment will help them fight for promotion to League Two next season. Southend narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs this season, finishing two points outside of the top seven.