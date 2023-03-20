Wrexham’s 40-goal striker Paul Mullin considered by Wales to break 15-year barren run for non-league players

Wrexham have become impossible to ignore, with 40-goal striker Paul Mullin reportedly being considered for an international call-up by Wales.

Frontman boasts stunning strike rate

Others selected for Euro 2024 qualifying

May still get an opportunity to impress

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons remain outside of the Football League for now, but an ambitious project pieced together by superstar owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is intended to deliver promotion in 2023. Prolific frontman Mullin has been leading that charge, with the 28-yar-old catching the eye in National League and FA Cup competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin has graced the Football League ranks before, claiming a League Two Golden Boot with Cambridge United in 2020-21, and is considered by many to be deserving of another step up in class. The Athletic reports that he was in the thoughts of Wales boss Rob Page before the likes of Millwall’s Tom Bradshaw and Ipswich frontman Nathan Broadhead eventually got the nod for the start of Euro 2024 qualification.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Page has watched Mullin in action this season and has no concerns regarding his age or the level he currently finds himself playing at. Alternative options are being favoured for upcoming clashes with Croatia and Latvia, but an extended training camp for Welsh players plying their trade outside of the Premier League is set to be take place in May and Mullin will likely form part of those plans.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The last non-league player to be selected by Wales was former Wrexham defender Steve Evans in 2008, with a 15-year barren run for stars of the fifth tier and beyond highlighting the size of the challenge that Mullin faces in trying to earn international recognition.

