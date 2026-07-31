Wout Weghorst is involved in scuffle immediately after full-time

Wout Weghorst was clearly irritated after FC Twente's 2-2 draw with Ferencváros in the Europa League qualifiers. The striker was involved in a confrontation with one of the Hungarian side's players, among other incidents.

At the final whistle, Weghorst went straight over to referee Viktor Kopievsky with Ramiz Zerrouki to demand an explanation. ''The referee really did not get everything right. There could have been another minute added on, and a corner here and there. But today it was not down to the referee,'' said commentator Mark van Rijswijk of ESPN.

He then refused to shake hands with Belgian defender Toon Raemaekers. The Ferencváros player did not take kindly to it and tapped Weghorst on the chest.

Mariano Gómez, a team-mate of Raemaekers, then came running over to join in. ''The arguing carries on for a while there,'' sighed Van Rijswijk after watching the footage back.

Earlier in the European tie, Weghorst had already been furious. It came when, just before the end, a cross from Ruud Nijstad went badly wrong with the score at 2-2. ''Those are the moments when we have to stay calm. We just have to recognise the moment then,'' said the frustrated forward.

Explaining his anger in the closing stages, Weghorst said: ''In the end it is just emotion and you are simply angry that such a ball comes in. That is one moment you pick out now. But there were plenty of moments like that. In the end, that is just football.''

That 2-2 draw was not enough for Twente, who lost 2-1 last week. The Tukkers now drop into the Conference League.