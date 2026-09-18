Wout Weghorst is not part of the first Netherlands squad under head coach Xavi. The 34-year-old FC Twente striker had already suspected he would miss out and accepts that his international career may now be over.

Weghorst made his Netherlands debut against England in 2018 and has since won 53 caps. During that time, the experienced forward scored 14 goals and featured at two World Cups and two European Championships.

His omission from Xavi's squad did not come as a complete surprise. "I already had that feeling a little bit," Weghorst told RTV Oost. "The preliminary squad was announced about two or three weeks ago and I knew I wasn't in it. So over the past few weeks I still did everything I could," he says with a smile. "But no, I'm not in it."

At least in part, the attacker understands the new head coach's decision. "You get older, 34. New head coach, perhaps a new generation. At the World Cup I did have the feeling that it could be my last chance. You never know in football, now I'm not in it, we'll see for the future."

Still, Weghorst insists he will never close the door on the Netherlands team. "I will never decline."

"It is the greatest pride to represent your country. I know I have had my value. If they now choose to shape that differently, that is entirely their right. I will be available to the Netherlands at all times."

For now, the striker is waiting to see whether he will be called up again. "Maybe before long I'll be badly missed again, and maybe not at all. Then it is a good sign that things are going very well for our country. And that perhaps we can be very successful in the future."