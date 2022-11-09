'Wouldn't miss it for the world' - Son Heung-min provides World Cup update after eye surgery

- Son confirms World Cup status
- 'Wouldn't miss it for the world'
- Recently suffered fractured eye socket
WHAT HAPPENED? After speculation over whether or not South Korea would have to tackle the Qatar tournament without their captain and talisman Son, the 30-year-old has batted away doubts to confirm he is available for the tournament in less than two weeks' time.
WHAT HE SAID: In a post uploaded to Instagram, Son stated: "Hi everyone. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!
"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon. Sonny."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son suffered the nasty injury during Tottenham's final Champions League group stage game against Marseille, colliding heads with Chancel Mbemba and being forced off as a result. He has since undergone surgery to repair the fracture.
WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Tottenham still have two more fixtures to play before their season comes to a pause for the World Cup, and it is possible that Son could return to action before South Korea kick off their tournament.