Worrying injury: Barcelona player leaves on a stretcher

Barcelona reserve winger Bisiwu, the Belgian, left the Catalan Cup final against Sabadell on a stretcher on Wednesday evening after suffering a serious injury.

According to "Sport", Bisiwu was forced off at the Nova Creu Alta stadium after a heavy challenge to his ankle from a Sabadell defender.

The Belgian hurt his left ankle in a strong challenge from Pipa. He lasted barely 10 minutes before he had to come off.

It all happened as Bisiwu tried to turn away from his marker. He took the ball, went to face the defender, and Sabadell's right-back stepped straight onto the back of his heel.

The challenge left the winger flat on the turf and in obvious pain. Remarkably, the referee did not even give a foul.

Bisiwu wasted no time in waving over the medical staff. Once they confirmed how much pain he was in, they took no chances and pulled him off. He limped away visibly hurting, scenes that offered no cause for optimism, and he eventually left the pitch on a stretcher.

Bisiwu had linked up with the Barcelona reserves for the opening matches of the season as he continued to settle in at the Catalan club.

His arrival had made a strong impression during pre-season. The Belgian trained with the first team and starred in the friendly against Basel, scoring twice and catching the eye of the coaching staff.

Those performances raised plenty of expectations, and the club were counting on him to keep developing over the coming months.

Fresh medical tests are scheduled for Thursday. They will pin down the severity of the ankle injury and how long he faces on the sidelines.