‘Don’t be worried about us!’ - Klopp picks candidates to fill Mane void & calms any Liverpool concerns

Jurgen Klopp has sought to calm any concerns at Liverpool by saying “you don’t have to be worried when you think about us”, with the Reds boss confident that the disappointing loss of Sadio Mane can be countered. He has plenty of other superstar forwards at his disposal and is not expecting any drop-off in attacking threat.

A Senegal international with over 100 goals for the Anfield outfit to his name has departed for Bayern Munich this summer, but Mohamed Salah has committed to a new contract while exciting Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has been added to a pot that already includes Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Will Liverpool be the same without Sadio Mane?

Klopp has told Sky Sports of his post-Mane plans on Merseyside: “We know how good Sadio is, we will realise how good he was for us in moments because there were just 'Sadio moments' when no one else can do it like him.

“That's not a bad thing because two years ago Diogo Jota came in and Diogo did amazing stuff for us. Bobby Firmino had probably not the season we all expected because of injuries but in training Bobby is back, 100 per cent. He's a world-class player.

“You don't have to be worried when you think about us or you can be excited about what's possible for us.

“We cannot do the same thing year-in, year-out, it's just not possible. We have a base, we have to build on this base and be more unpredictable for other teams and that's possible with bringing in other players because they have a different skill set.”

Can Liverpool win more trophies in 2022-23?

The Reds spent much of last season chasing down a historic quadruple, only to fall agonisingly short in bids for Premier League and Champions League crowns.

They have enjoyed a period of remarkable consistency, one only matched by domestic rivals Manchester City, and Klopp believes there is more to come despite inevitable change taking place.

The German tactician added on collective ambition and how ultimate targets will be hit: “How can you keep going? How can you improve a world-class football team?

“It's by training, obviously - we believe in that a lot - but as well in bringing new players in. We need fresh blood, a new dynamic, fresh desire to create a team full of excitement and determination for the things coming.

“Sometimes you do it exactly like you want and sometimes you have to react on a situation like when Sadio told us that he wants to move on. We have to replace him, he's a pretty good player. Thankfully we could do that already in the window by bringing in Luis and now Darwin. Fabio [Carvalho] is a very exciting player.

“I'm really looking forward to it. It was always clear changes had to be made and I know for supporters it's, 'Oh my god he left how can we do this?'. I'm really excited about the new opportunity we've got.”

Liverpool are currently in Thailand preparing for a friendly date with Manchester United on Tuesday, while they will open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away at newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.

