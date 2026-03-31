How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico: Stadium information, Mexico City fixtures, cities & more

The World Cup 2026 bursts into life with Mexico vs South Africa at the Estadio Banorte (aka the Azteca) on June 11.

Mexico City is one of the most celebrated locations in international football, having staged two previous World Cup finals. The spotlight doesn’t fall entirely on the capital, though, with multiple games taking place in Guadalajara and Monterrey, too, during World Cup 2026.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regarding World Cup 2026 matches being played in Mexico, including where you can get your hands on them and how much they will cost.

When are World Cup matches taking place in Mexico?

Thirteen World Cup 2026 matches are being staged in Mexico (10 group stage games and 3 knockout encounters). They are as follows:

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thursday, June 11 Group A - Mexico vs South Africa (1pm) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thursday, June 11 Group A - South Korea v UEFA Winner D (8pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Sunday, June 14 Group F - UEFA Winner B v Tunisia (8pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia (8pm) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Group A - Mexico v South Korea (7pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Saturday, June 20 Group F - Tunisia v Japan (10pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets Tuesday, June 23 Group K - Colombia v IC Winner 1 (8pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Group A - UEFA Winner D v Mexico (7pm) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Group A - South Africa v South Korea (7pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets Friday, June 26 Group H - Uruguay v Spain (6pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Monday, June 29 Round of 32 - Group F Winners v Group C Runners Up (7pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets Tuesday, June 30 Round of 32 - Group A Winners v Group C/E/F/H/I 3rd (7pm) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Sunday, July 5 Round of 16 - TBC v TBC (6pm) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets

How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico

Football fans have had a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the ticket portal on the FIFA site. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you were unsuccessful during the previous World Cup 2026 lottery windows, your last opportunity to try and obtain tickets via official routes is to check out what is still available during the ‘last-minute’ sales phase, which starts in April.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace, which first opened last October and will re-open in April. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

How much are World Cup 2026 match tickets in Mexico?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. Early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure World Cup tickets for matches in Mexico from $169 upwards.

What are the World Cup 2026 venues in Mexico?

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches played in Mexico will be staged at the following three venues:

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City): Capacity: 83,000

Capacity: 83,000 Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe): Capacity: 53,500

Capacity: 53,500 Estadio Akron (Zapopan): Capacity: 48,000

What to expect from the World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico

Huge fervent crowds attended previous Mexico editions of the World Cup and large numbers are expected at all matches once again, even though hosting responsibilities are being shared with the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s 40-year wait for the greatest tournament in sport to return to its shores is almost over. The Latin American nation held momentous World Cup tournaments in both 1970 and 1986 and becomes the first country to host or co-host the men's event three times.

The fact that both of Mexico’s previous best World Cup performances came when they hosted the tournament; they reached the last-8 stage in both 1970 & 1986, will encourage all El Tri fanatics to go and see their side in action.

A further boost to the Mexican masses, is that their side haven’t lost an international on home soil since a 1-0 defeat to Chile in October 2018, that’s an unbeaten run of 20 matches and counting.

Other nations, aside from Mexico, playing at least two World Cup 2026 matches on Mexican soil, include South Africa, South Korea, Colombia and Tunisia.