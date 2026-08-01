World Cup hero Ferran Torres well on his way to the exit at FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres may already have played his last match for FC Barcelona. Transfer expert Matteo Moretto, among others, reports that the Spaniard is open to Paris Saint-Germain and that a move could happen quickly.

PSG's interest in Ferran is nothing new. In mid-July, Sky Italia reported that the French club were keen to do business with FC Barcelona, where his contract runs until mid-2027.

Moretto says talks between Ferran and Barcelona over a new contract have 'completely stalled', and that is one of the reasons he is interested in PSG.

"The contractual terms between Ferran and the French club pose no problem whatsoever," it is said. "Both clubs will make direct contact in the coming days to negotiate the final transfer fee. The transfer could soon be accelerated."

Despite Ferran having only one year left on his contract, Barcelona will want to cash in on the striker's new status. He fired Spain to the world title against Argentina (1-0) with the decisive strike in extra time.

Fabrizio Romano writes that PSG and Ferran 'remain in direct contact' over a transfer, while Barcelona are not willing to sell in principle. They will only open negotiations if Ferran officially indicates that he wants to leave.

Fresh blood is needed in attack at PSG after the departures of Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan) and Lee Kang-in (Atlético Madrid). Bradley Barcola also looks almost certain to leave, while there are still question marks over Ibrahim Mbaye.

Torres is not the only target. The Parisians are also very eager to strengthen themselves with Ajax star Mika Godts. The left winger is open to the move and has reached a personal agreement. PSG must now try to convince Ajax.