World Cup final referee breaks his silence: this is how Messi behaved with me

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who took charge of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, has broken his silence on the events surrounding the match.

Vincic announced his retirement from refereeing after a final littered with controversy, one that Spain edged 1-0 following two periods of extra time.

Speaking to Slovenian newspaper "Sport", the referee faced questions about his exchange with Argentina captain Lionel Messi during the match. "I will leave that conversation on the pitch," he replied. "But I can say that Messi behaved in a sportsmanlike manner." He was keen to dispel any doubts fans may have had about the exchange with the Argentine star.

On being chosen to referee the final, he added, according to "Marca": "At first it was a shock. Then I felt pride in our refereeing team, which would represent Slovenia on this important stage, at the biggest sporting event in the world. I also felt pride in the Slovenian Football Association and the refereeing body".

"I knew it was a huge responsibility," he continued. "We had to be worthy of this trust and to conclude the match successfully".

The stakes weighed heavily. "This World Cup match placed enormous pressure on the refereeing team, given the importance of the clash between two global footballing powers".

On his own display and that of his colleagues, he added: "An entire refereeing career is condensed into a single match. The responsibility is immense, although I believe our strategy was correct".

Vincic also seized the chance to defend the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology. "The error can be corrected by reviewing the recording. And with the speed of modern football, it is impossible to see everything. I cannot imagine refereeing without the help of technology".