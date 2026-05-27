World Cup on Peacock: Spanish language coverage, subscription costs, free trials, deals and more

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially in its final stretch. For soccer purists in the United States looking to experience the tournament with the highest level of energy, passion, and tactical flair, Spanish-language broadcasts are the gold standard.

As the exclusive streaming home of NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language sports division, Peacock is the ultimate destination for the historic 48-team tournament. Serving up complete coverage from Telemundo Deportes and Universo, Peacock will stream all 104 matches live in Spanish, from the opening kickoff at Estadio Azteca on June 11 to the final coronation at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.

Here, GOAL delivers an all-access guide to watching the 2026 World Cup on Peacock, breaking down real-time subscription costs, active promotional bundles, hidden deals, and essential technical details.









Upcoming World Cup fixtures on TV schedule





Peacock World Cup Plans & Subscription Costs

Peacock’s premium interface houses every single match under one digital roof, meaning you won’t have to hop between separate apps to catch different groups. NBCUniversal structures its platform into three distinct tiers, but soccer fans need to pay close attention to the fine print before signing up:





Plan Tier Monthly Price Annual Price Includes Live World Cup Matches? Best For Peacock Select $7.99/mo $79.99/yr ❌ NO Budget TV/Bravo library catching up Peacock Premium $10.99/mo $109.99/yr YES (With Ads) Complete tournament streaming Peacock Premium Plus $16.99/mo $169.99/yr YES (Ad-Free VOD) Offline downloads + 24/7 Live Local NBC

⚠️ PRO TIP: Avoid the "Select" Trap Peacock recently introduced a budget-friendly Peacock Select tier ($7.99/mo). While appealing, this plan strictly excludes all live sports and tournament coverage. To watch the 2026 World Cup, your baseline entry tier must be Peacock Premium ($10.99/mo).











Current Peacock Deals, Offers & Free Trials

While Peacock no longer offers a permanent standalone free trial for new users, there are several verified streaming promotions and retail partnerships that allow you to slash the cost of your World Cup subscription:

The Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle: If you want to bundle your entertainment, you can subscribe to the official Apple TV+ and Peacock Premium bundle for just $14.99/month . This delivers a massive 33% monthly discount compared to purchasing the two services individually.

Instacart Plus Free Inclusion: Active subscribers to Instacart Plus ($9.99/mo or $99/yr) automatically receive a Peacock Premium subscription completely free as a core membership benefit. If you already use this delivery service, simply link your accounts via the Instacart settings menu to unlock the World Cup.

Walmart Plus Choice Perk: Walmart+ members ($12.95/mo) receive a rolling digital streaming perk. Members can choose to activate either Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential, with the ability to rotate their selection every 90 days—perfect for toggling to Peacock right before the June 11 tournament opener.

The "Cancellation" Retention Offer: A widely utilized community secret for annual subscribers: users who navigate to their account settings and click "Cancel Plan" right before their renewal window are frequently met with a localized automated retention offer, often dropping the price of a full consecutive year of Peacock Premium down to a heavily discounted $39.99/year .

2026 World Cup Premium Streaming Features

Streaming the tournament via Peacock unlocks a variety of customized digital features built specifically for the 30th anniversary tournament window:

Telemundo Deportes Master Audio: Experience the world-renowned play-by-play commentary team led by the iconic Andres Cantor, complete with high-fidelity arena ambient sound mixed perfectly for home audio systems.

Interactive Gold Hub: Toggle real-time statistical integration, live tactical formations, group stage table updates, and instant goal alerts across concurrent matches directly on your screen.

Catch-Up Fast Forward: Turning on a match late? Peacock's custom player allows you to watch a automated, condensed 5-minute highlight rail of everything you missed before jumping seamlessly into the live action.

Hoy en el Mundial Studio Feeds: Gain immediate access to round-the-clock pre-game analysis, post-match recap segments, and comprehensive late-night tactical debate panels broadcasted live from the host cities.

How to Set Up Peacock for the World Cup

Getting your system ready for tournament kickoff takes less than two minutes on any major streaming hardware (Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, or modern Smart TVs):

Create/Log In To Your Account: Head to PeacockTV.com on your desktop or mobile browser, sign up for the Premium Plan , and complete your billing configuration. Download the App: Open the digital App Store on your television console or streaming stick, run a search for "Peacock," and click download. Link Your Device: Launch the app on your TV display. It will present a unique activation code. Scan the on-screen QR code with your smartphone camera to log in instantly without manually typing your password. Set Your Stream Profile: Navigate to the sports section and mark "Futbol" as a primary interest to pin the 2026 FIFA World Cup landing page directly to your application homepage layout.



