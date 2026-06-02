Today's World Cup 2026 Kickoff Times: Complete Pacific Time (PT) Schedule

We can practically taste the stadium food and feel the energy building up. But before you stock your fridge and clear your entire slate for today, let’s handle a quick reality check: the 2026 FIFA World Cup does not officially kick off until Thursday, June 11, 2026.





While there aren't any games live on the pitch today, the official broadcasting and match timelines are fully locked in. Because the tournament is being hosted right here in North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico), fans on the West Coast are getting a massive logistical upgrade.

Say goodbye to setting 4:00 AM alarms or trying to sneakily stream matches under your desk at dawn like past tournaments in Europe or Asia. Instead, Pacific Time (PT) viewers will enjoy an incredible routine of morning coffee matches, perfect lunch-break showdowns, and true prime-time evening doubleheaders.

Below GOAL definitive guide to the tournament’s recurring time slots and the exact PT schedule for the highly anticipated opening week.









📅 World Cup 2026: Opening Week Match Schedule (Pacific Time)

Date Matchup Kickoff Time (PT) Venue / Host City Broadcast Hubs Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs. South Africa 12:00 PM (Noon) Mexico City's Stadium FOX, Tubi 4K / Univision

South Korea vs. Czechia 7:00 PM Guadalajara Stadium FS1 / Universo Friday, June 12 Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina 12:00 PM (Noon) Toronto Stadium FOX / TSN

United States vs. Paraguay 6:00 PM SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) FOX / Peacock Saturday, June 13 Qatar vs. Switzerland 12:00 PM (Noon) San Francisco Bay Area FOX

Brazil vs. Morocco 3:00 PM New York New Jersey FS1

Haiti vs. Scotland 6:00 PM Boston Stadium FS1

Australia vs. Türkiye 9:00 PM BC Place (Vancouver) FOX Sunday, June 14 Germany vs. Curaçao 10:00 AM Houston Stadium FOX

Netherlands vs. Japan 1:00 PM Dallas Stadium FOX

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 4:00 PM Philadelphia Stadium FS1

Sweden vs. Tunisia 7:00 PM Monterrey Stadium FS1

The Standard World Cup 2026 Daily Time Blocks (PT)

During the massive 72-match group stage, fixtures will be staggered across the day so fans can catch as much back-to-back action as possible. If you are trying to map out your West Coast work schedule or calendar blocks, these are the recurring windows to watch:

The Morning Coffee Window (9:00 AM / 10:00 AM PT): Great to have running on a second monitor while you clear your inbox.

The Lunch Break Window (12:00 PM / 1:00 PM PT): Perfect for catching high-profile doubleheaders over midday food.

The After-Work Window (4:00 PM / 5:00 PM PT): Catch a second half right as you log off for the evening.

The Prime-Time Nightcap (7:00 PM / 8:00 PM / 9:00 PM PT): Marquee matchups, featuring host nation games in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver.









Where to Stream on the West Coast

If you are planning to fully cut the cord before opening day arrives, a few major platforms will give you the cleanest digital feeds:

Fubo (The Sports Fanatic's Choice): Carries every single essential English and Spanish network ( FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo ). It includes a handy Unlimited Cloud DVR feature if you need to record a morning match while stuck in a meeting. Peacock (Spanish-Language Hub): Streams all 104 matches live in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and Universo for $10.99/month (Premium tier). FOX One & Tubi (The Free & Standalone Hubs): FOX's premium app, FOX One , will offer direct-to-consumer streaming for every minute of play, while their free streaming service, Tubi , will house a fully dedicated World Cup hub with round-the-clock match replays and on-demand condensed highlights.