Today's World Cup 2026 Kickoff Times: Complete Mountain Time (MT) Schedule

We can practically taste the stadium food and feel the electric anticipation building up. But before you stock your fridge and completely clear your schedule for the rest of today, let’s pause for a quick reality check: the 2026 FIFA World Cup does not officially kick off until Thursday, June 11, 2026.
While there are no live games on the pitch today, the official broadcasting windows and match slots are fully locked in. Because the historic 48-team tournament is being co-hosted across North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico), fans watching from the Mountain Time Zone are in an absolute sweet spot.
Say goodbye to setting brutal 1:00 AM alarms or trying to sneakily stream dawn matches under your desk like past tournaments in Europe or Asia. Instead, Mountain Time (MT) viewers get a dream routine of mid-morning coffee matches, perfect early-afternoon windows, and true prime-time evening showdowns.
Below GOAL definitive guide to the tournament’s recurring time slots and the exact MT schedule for the highly anticipated opening week.
📅 World Cup 2026: Opening Week Match Schedule (Mountain Time)
Date
Matchup
Kickoff Time (MT)
Venue / Host City
Broadcast Hubs
Thursday, June 11
Mexico vs. South Africa
1:00 PM
Mexico City Stadium
FOX, Tubi 4K / Univision
South Korea vs. Czechia
8:00 PM
Guadalajara Stadium
FS1 / Universo
Friday, June 12
Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
1:00 PM
Toronto Stadium
FOX / TSN
United States vs. Paraguay
7:00 PM
SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)
FOX / Peacock
Saturday, June 13
Qatar vs. Switzerland
1:00 PM
San Francisco Bay Area
FOX
Brazil vs. Morocco
4:00 PM
New York New Jersey
FS1
Haiti vs. Scotland
7:00 PM
Boston Stadium
FS1
Australia vs. Türkiye
10:00 PM
BC Place (Vancouver)
FOX
Sunday, June 14
Germany vs. Curaçao
11:00 AM
Houston Stadium
FOX
Netherlands vs. Japan
2:00 PM
Dallas Stadium
FOX
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
5:00 PM
Philadelphia Stadium
FS1
Sweden vs. Tunisia
8:00 PM
Monterrey Stadium
FS1
The Standard World Cup 2026 Daily Time Blocks (MT)
During the massive 72-match group stage, fixtures will be staggered sequentially to ensure soccer fans can catch as much back-to-back action as possible. If you are plotting out your summer work-from-home schedule or calendar blocks, these are the recurring windows to plan around:
- The Mid-Morning Window (10:00 AM / 11:00 AM MT): The perfect background stream to put on your second monitor while clearing your morning inbox before lunch.
- The Lunch/Early Afternoon Slate (1:00 PM / 2:00 PM MT): Great for taking a midday break or keeping an eye on high-profile doubleheaders over an afternoon meal.
- The After-Work Window (4:00 PM / 5:00 PM MT): Marquee group stage games airing right as you wrap up the workday and settle in for the evening.
- The Prime-Time Nightcap (7:00 PM / 8:00 PM / 10:00 PM MT): High-stakes games hosted in late-night windows by West Coast cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver.
Where to Stream in the Mountain Time Zone
If you plan to cut the cord entirely before opening day arrives, a few key digital platforms will offer the cleanest, most reliable feeds:
- Fubo (The Sports Fanatic's Choice): Carries every single essential English and Spanish tournament network (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo). It includes an Unlimited Cloud DVR feature if you need to record a 1:00 PM match while stuck in a client meeting.
- Peacock (Spanish-Language Hub): Streams all 104 matches live in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and Universo for $10.99/month (Premium tier).
- FOX One & Tubi (The Free & Standalone Hubs): FOX's brand-new premium app, FOX One, will offer direct-to-consumer streaming for every minute of play. Meanwhile, their free ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, will house a fully dedicated World Cup wing featuring round-the-clock match replays and on-demand condensed highlights.
📺 4K Streaming Note: Planning to maximize your ultra-HD display for the USMNT match at SoFi Stadium? Make sure your home Wi-Fi network maintains a steady speed of at least 25 Mbps to avoid any sudden pixelation or buffering right as a striker breaks free on goal.