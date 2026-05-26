World Cup on Fubo: Free trials, deals, offers, subscriptions, plans and more

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest, spectacle in the history of soccer. To capture every incredible moment, Fubo provides one of the most premium, high-performance sports streaming platforms on the market. Whether you want to stream matches in stunning, native 4K on your living room television or track live games on your mobile device on the go, Fubo houses every required broadcaster in a single, cohesive hub.

Here, GOAL breaks down exactly how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Fubo, exploring the latest pricing plans, active discounts, free trial windows, and device setup steps so you don't miss a single goal from the opening match to the final whistle.

Upcoming World Cup fixtures on TV schedule





Which Fubo plans include the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

In the United States, English-language broadcast rights are split between FOX and FS1 (covering all 104 matches), while Spanish-language coverage is broadcast by Telemundo and Universo. To ensure you have access to the full slate of games, you need a plan that carries all four of these networks.





Fubo offers tailored subscription plans to suit any budget or language preference:

Plan Promo Price (Month 1) Standard Price World Cup Coverage Best For Fubo Latino $9.99/mo (First 2 Months) $14.99/mo Full Spanish Coverage (Telemundo & Universo) Budget-conscious fans, Spanish broadcasts Fubo Sports™ & News $45.99/mo $55.99/mo Network FOX Matches Only Entry-level English coverage Fubo Pro (Live TV Core) $48.99/mo $73.99/mo All 104 Matches (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo) Complete HD cable cutters Fubo Ultra $53.99/mo $83.99/mo All 104 Matches + 4K HDR Feeds High-fidelity sports purists

Current Fubo Deals, Offers & Free Trials

Signing up for a new account ahead of the tournament gives you immediate access to a variety of seasonal price drops and introductory promotions. Fubo applies these discounts automatically at checkout without requiring a manual promo code:

5-Day Free Trial: Available for new sign-ups across all primary Live TV tiers. You can explore the platform's features, channel lineups, and stream quality with absolutely zero upfront commitments.

Sign-Up First Month Discounts: New users can save between $25 and $30 off their initial month of Fubo Pro or Fubo Ultra, significantly slashing costs for the tournament's extensive group stage.

Verification Discounts via ID.me: Fubo extends a dedicated promotional offer for Military personnel, First Responders, Government workers, and Seniors , yielding $30 off your first two months of Fubo Pro.









How to set up Fubo for the World Cup

Setting up your account and installing the application on your devices takes less than two minutes:

Select Your Subscription: Visit the official Fubo signup page, choose the live TV tier that aligns with your household budget (ensure you select Ultra if you intend to watch in 4K), and activate your 5-day trial. Download the Native App: Fubo features fully optimized, high-frame-rate applications across almost all hardware ecosystems. Navigate to the App Store on your device—including Apple TV (tvOS), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung/LG Smart TVs, and iOS/Android mobile devices —and click install. Sign In & Configure: Open the app on your screen, log in with your newly registered credentials, and verify your local zip code to immediately unlock your area's local network FOX or Telemundo broadcast affiliates.

Can you watch the 2026 World Cup for free on Fubo?

While Fubo operates as a premium subscription service, cord-cutters can strategically deploy the 5-day free trial to capture a massive, high-profile block of matches entirely free.

For instance, starting your trial just before the tournament's opening ceremonies will completely cover the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, as well as the USMNT's highly anticipated debut match against Paraguay.

💡 Pro Tip: Every tier of Fubo comes equipped with an Unlimited Cloud DVR feature. If an out-of-market match kicks off during your workday or late at night, you can set it to record automatically and stream the full playback on your own schedule from any device.



Can you stream the World Cup in 4K on Fubo?

Yes! Fubo is one of the premier platforms for live sports fidelity. By subscribing to the Fubo Ultra package, you gain access to dedicated 4K event channels that pull the official, ultra-high-definition feeds directly from the host broadcasters. Paired with a compatible 4K display and a robust internet connection, Fubo brings the vibrant stadium atmosphere straight into your living room with zero stuttering or latency issues.







