World Cup on FOX: Streaming services, TV packages, subscription costs, free trials and more

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially taken over North America as the largest, most spectacular tournament in football history. With the expanded 48-team field in full swing, the tournament features 104 matches broadcast live from the opening kickoffs on June 11 through the final on July 19, 2026. Navigating the streaming landscape mid-tournament is essential to capture every single goal of this massive 340-hour block of premium sports action.

In the United States, English-language broadcast rights are split between FOX (covering 70 matches on the flagship network) and FS1 (covering 34 matches). Whether you prefer a comprehensive sports streaming service like Fubo or standalone digital platforms like FOX One and Tubi, setting up your tournament hub is incredibly straightforward.

Below, GOAL breaks down exactly how to watch the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, exploring the latest pricing plans, free trial windows, actual mid-tournament deals, and native 4K requirements.





Upcoming World Cup fixtures on TV schedule





Fubo Subscription Options & Plans

Fubo provides a premium, high-performance sports hub that houses all the required English and Spanish World Cup broadcasters in a single, cohesive location. It is also the only provider featuring a fully customizable 4-game multiview layout, making it the ideal choice for simultaneous final-day group stage matches.





Fubo offers tailored subscription plans to suit any budget or language preference:

Plan Promo Price (Month 1) Standard Price World Cup Coverage Best For Fubo Latino $9.99/mo (First 2 Months) $14.99/mo Full Spanish Coverage (Telemundo & Universo) Budget-conscious fans, Spanish broadcasts Fubo Sports™ & News $45.99/mo $55.99/mo Network FOX Matches Only Entry-level English coverage Fubo Pro (Live TV Core) $48.99/mo $73.99/mo All 104 Matches (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo) Complete HD cable cutters Fubo Ultra $53.99/mo $83.99/mo All 104 Matches + 4K HDR Feeds High-fidelity sports purists

FOX World Cup Subscriptions & Standalone Plans

You don’t necessarily need a legacy cable box to experience the tournament. FOX has modernized its ecosystem, splitting access across digital applications and traditional over-the-air broadcast tiers:

Over-The-Air (OTA) Antenna (Free): Setting up a basic digital antenna gives you free, lifetime access to local network affiliates. This grants you the 70 matches slated for the main FOX network, including the final at MetLife Stadium and all USMNT group stage fixtures.

FOX One Premium Subscription ($5.99–$7.99/mo estimated): Launched across major digital storefronts like Roku Premium Subscriptions, FOX One serves as a direct-to-consumer streaming destination. A subscription unlocks all 104 matches (both FOX and FS1 feeds) live and on-demand without a cable package. It features a custom World Cup interface with interactive data tracking and instant match replays.

TV Provider Authentication (Free with Cable/Streaming): If you already subscribe to a live TV provider (such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or traditional cable), you can simply download the FOX Sports App or visit FOXSports.com, link your account credentials, and stream every match at no additional fee.









Current Deals, Offers & Free Trials

If you are looking to map out your viewing schedule while keeping your wallet happy, there are several promotional vectors you can exploit for the summer window:

Fubo 5-Day Free Trial: Available for new sign-ups across all primary Live TV tiers. You can explore the platform's channel lineups and stream quality with absolutely zero upfront commitments.

Fubo Sign-Up First Month Discounts: New users can save between $25 and $30 off their initial month of Fubo Pro or Fubo Ultra, significantly slashing costs for the tournament's extensive group stage.

Fubo Verification Discounts via ID.me: Fubo extends a dedicated promotional offer for Military personnel, First Responders, Government workers, and Seniors, yielding $30 off your first two months of Fubo Pro.

FOX One 3-Day Free Trial: New users downloading the standalone app can claim a 3-day free trial. It's an ideal option for sampling the platform's customized overlay data features during high-profile matches.

The Tubi Free 4K Simulcast: In a massive win for budget cord-cutters, FOX's free ad-supported platform, Tubi , will simulcast the tournament's biggest opening moments completely free in 4K . You can watch without inputting a single credit card or subscription login for these specific marquee matches:

June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa (The Official Tournament Opener) June 12: USA vs. Paraguay (The USMNT Group Stage Opener)

Tubi FIFA World Cup™ FOX Hub: This dedicated, free digital wing houses round-the-clock match recaps, condensed on-demand event highlights, and studio analysis pieces to keep you updated on the fly.

💡 Pro Tip: Every tier of Fubo comes equipped with an Unlimited Cloud DVR feature. If an out-of-market match kicks off during your workday or late at night, you can set it to record automatically and stream the full playback on your own schedule from any device.



How to Watch the World Cup in Native 4K

Both platforms prioritize industry-leading broadcast fidelity. Every single one of the 104 tournament matches will be available to stream in native 4K HDR through the FOX One platform, the FOX Sports App, and by subscribing to the Fubo Ultra package.

📺 4K Fidelity Checklist:

To experience the vibrant stadium atmospheres in crisp 4K, ensure your setup meets the following criteria:

A compatible 4K television display.

A supported playback device (such as an Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra, or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K).

A consistent home internet connection speed of at least 25 Mbps .

Step-by-Step Device Setup Guide

Configuring your streaming setup ahead of the June 11 opening ceremonies takes less than two minutes across almost all hardware ecosystems (Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung/LG Smart TVs, and iOS/Android mobile devices):

Select & Register: Visit the official registration pages for Fubo or FOX One on your desktop or mobile browser, pick the tier that aligns with your household budget, and activate your free trial. Open Your Device App Store: From the main home screen of your smart TV or streaming stick, navigate to the device storefront application. Search and Download: Type in Fubo , FOX One , or FOX Sports and trigger the installation download. Sign In & Verify: Launch the application. Log in with your newly registered credentials. If you are using the FOX Sports App, select "Link Provider" to sign in using your external pay-TV or Fubo credentials. Pin to Favorites: Mark the FIFA World Cup hub as a favorite option inside the application to receive custom kickoff notifications and direct navigation shortcuts all summer long.







