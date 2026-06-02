Today's World Cup 2026 Kickoff Times: Complete Eastern Time (ET) Schedule

We can practically smell the freshly cut grass and hear the roar of the crowds already. But before you clear your calendar for the rest of today, let’s do a quick timeline check: the 2026 FIFA World Cup does not officially kick off until Thursday, June 11, 2026.





While there aren't any matches taking place on the pitch today, the official FIFA and FOX Sports broadcast schedules are locked in. Because the historic 48-team tournament is being hosted across North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico), fans on the East Coast are getting a massive upgrade. No 3:00 AM alarms or groggy middle-of-the-night viewing sessions are required this year. Instead, Eastern Time (ET) viewers will get a seamless daily slate of morning, afternoon, and prime-time matches.

Below GOAL definitive guide to the tournament’s recurring time slots and the exact ET schedule for the highly anticipated opening week.













The Standard World Cup 2026 Daily Time Slots (ET)

During the massive 72-match group stage, games will be staggered across the day to ensure fans can watch as much live action as possible. If you are planning your work-from-home schedule or plotting out couch time, these are the windows to circle on your clock:

The Early Window: 12:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM ET (Perfect for a lunch break match)

The Afternoon Window: 3:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM ET (Perfect for post-work viewing)

The Prime-Time Window: 7:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM ET (Marquee evening matches)

The Nightcap Window: 10:00 PM ET / 11:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM ET (West Coast host cities like LA, Seattle, and Vancouver)





📅 World Cup 2026: Opening Week Match Schedule (Eastern Time)

Date Matchup Kickoff Time (ET) Venue / Host City Broadcast Hubs Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs. South Africa 3:00 PM Mexico City Stadium FOX, Tubi 4K / Univision

South Korea vs. Czechia 10:00 PM Guadalajara Stadium FS1 / Universo Friday, June 12 Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina 3:00 PM Toronto Stadium FOX / TSN

United States vs. Paraguay 9:00 PM SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) FOX / Peacock Saturday, June 13 Qatar vs. Switzerland 3:00 PM San Francisco Bay Area FOX

Brazil vs. Morocco 6:00 PM New York New Jersey FS1

Haiti vs. Scotland 9:00 PM Boston Stadium FS1

Australia vs. Türkiye 12:00 AM (Midnight) BC Place (Vancouver) FOX Sunday, June 14 Germany vs. Curaçao 1:00 PM Houston Stadium FOX

Netherlands vs. Japan 4:00 PM Dallas Stadium FOX

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 7:00 PM Philadelphia Stadium FS1

Sweden vs. Tunisia 10:00 PM Monterrey Stadium FS1









The Standard World Cup 2026 Daily Time Blocks (ET)

During the massive 72-match group stage, fixtures will be staggered across the day so fans can catch as much back-to-back action as possible. If you are trying to map out your East Coast work schedule or plan your calendar, these are the recurring windows to watch:

The Lunch Break Window (12:00 PM / 1:00 PM ET): Perfect to put on a second monitor while clearing out morning emails or taking an actual midday break.

The Mid-Afternoon Window (3:00 PM / 4:00 PM ET): An ideal mid-day distraction to wrap up the workday alongside elite international soccer.

The Prime-Time Slate (6:00 PM / 7:00 PM / 8:00 PM ET): Marquee evening matchups, featuring host-nation games in prime viewing hours.

The Nightcap Window (9:00 PM / 10:00 PM / Midnight ET): Late-night matches hosted by West Coast cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver.





Where to Stream the Matches on the East Coast

If you are cutting the cord before opening day, you have a few major avenues to lock down your high-definition feeds:

Fubo (Premium Choice): Houses all English and Spanish networks ( FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo ) and includes an Unlimited Cloud DVR if you need to record an afternoon game while stuck at the office. Peacock (Spanish-Language Hub): Streams all 104 matches live in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and Universo for $10.99/month (Premium tier). FOX One & Tubi (English Hubs): FOX's new standalone subscription service will stream every minute of action, while their free streaming platform, Tubi , will feature round-the-clock match replays and an on-demand highlights wing completely free.