Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Atlanta StadiumGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Today's World Cup 2026 Kickoff Times: Complete Eastern Time (ET) Schedule

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every World Cup game broadcast live in the Eastern Time Zone

We can practically smell the freshly cut grass and hear the roar of the crowds already. But before you clear your calendar for the rest of today, let’s do a quick timeline check: the 2026 FIFA World Cup does not officially kick off until Thursday, June 11, 2026.


While there aren't any matches taking place on the pitch today, the official FIFA and FOX Sports broadcast schedules are locked in. Because the historic 48-team tournament is being hosted across North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico), fans on the East Coast are getting a massive upgrade. No 3:00 AM alarms or groggy middle-of-the-night viewing sessions are required this year. Instead, Eastern Time (ET) viewers will get a seamless daily slate of morning, afternoon, and prime-time matches.

Below GOAL definitive guide to the tournament’s recurring time slots and the exact ET schedule for the highly anticipated opening week.


Watch The World CupStart Free Trial



The Standard World Cup 2026 Daily Time Slots (ET)

During the massive 72-match group stage, games will be staggered across the day to ensure fans can watch as much live action as possible. If you are planning your work-from-home schedule or plotting out couch time, these are the windows to circle on your clock:

  • The Early Window: 12:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM ET (Perfect for a lunch break match)
  • The Afternoon Window: 3:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM ET (Perfect for post-work viewing)
  • The Prime-Time Window: 7:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM ET (Marquee evening matches)
  • The Nightcap Window: 10:00 PM ET / 11:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM ET (West Coast host cities like LA, Seattle, and Vancouver)


📅 World Cup 2026: Opening Week Match Schedule (Eastern Time)

Date

Matchup

Kickoff Time (ET)

Venue / Host City

Broadcast Hubs

Thursday, June 11

Mexico vs. South Africa

3:00 PM

Mexico City Stadium

FOX, Tubi 4K / Univision


South Korea vs. Czechia

10:00 PM

Guadalajara Stadium

FS1 / Universo

Friday, June 12

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

3:00 PM

Toronto Stadium

FOX / TSN


United States vs. Paraguay

9:00 PM

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

FOX / Peacock

Saturday, June 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland

3:00 PM

San Francisco Bay Area

FOX


Brazil vs. Morocco

6:00 PM

New York New Jersey

FS1


Haiti vs. Scotland

9:00 PM

Boston Stadium

FS1


Australia vs. Türkiye

12:00 AM (Midnight)

BC Place (Vancouver)

FOX

Sunday, June 14

Germany vs. Curaçao

1:00 PM

Houston Stadium

FOX


Netherlands vs. Japan

4:00 PM

Dallas Stadium

FOX


Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

7:00 PM

Philadelphia Stadium

FS1


Sweden vs. Tunisia

10:00 PM

Monterrey Stadium

FS1


Watch The World CupStart Free Trial


The Standard World Cup 2026 Daily Time Blocks (ET)

During the massive 72-match group stage, fixtures will be staggered across the day so fans can catch as much back-to-back action as possible. If you are trying to map out your East Coast work schedule or plan your calendar, these are the recurring windows to watch:

  • The Lunch Break Window (12:00 PM / 1:00 PM ET): Perfect to put on a second monitor while clearing out morning emails or taking an actual midday break.
  • The Mid-Afternoon Window (3:00 PM / 4:00 PM ET): An ideal mid-day distraction to wrap up the workday alongside elite international soccer.
  • The Prime-Time Slate (6:00 PM / 7:00 PM / 8:00 PM ET): Marquee evening matchups, featuring host-nation games in prime viewing hours.
  • The Nightcap Window (9:00 PM / 10:00 PM / Midnight ET): Late-night matches hosted by West Coast cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Watch The World CupStart Free Trial


Where to Stream the Matches on the East Coast

If you are cutting the cord before opening day, you have a few major avenues to lock down your high-definition feeds:

  1. Fubo (Premium Choice): Houses all English and Spanish networks (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo) and includes an Unlimited Cloud DVR if you need to record an afternoon game while stuck at the office.
  2. Peacock (Spanish-Language Hub): Streams all 104 matches live in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and Universo for $10.99/month (Premium tier).
  3. FOX One & Tubi (English Hubs): FOX's new standalone subscription service will stream every minute of action, while their free streaming platform, Tubi, will feature round-the-clock match replays and an on-demand highlights wing completely free.

📺 Fidelity Note: If you plan on streaming in native 4K HDR via Fubo Ultra or the FOX Sports App, make sure your home internet connection pulls at least 25 Mbps to prevent any unwanted buffering right as a striker goes clear on goal.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting