Besiktas Istanbul are trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic, who is currently without a contract after most recently playing for Juventus Turin. Serdar Adali, the president of the Süper Lig club, confirmed it. "We are working on it," he told journalists when asked about possible interest in the Serbian striker. Besiktas had previously been linked with Mohamed Salah, who is also without a club and was most recently under contract at Liverpool, but a move ultimately did not materialise because of the high demands of the player and his advisers.

Now everything points to a Salah deal with league rivals Trabzonspor, which is why Besiktas feel under pressure to respond in the arms race among Turkey's big clubs with another marquee name. Vlahovic was Serie A's top earner last season, but his contract in Turin expired. According to media reports, the Bianconeri offered the 26-year-old a deal on significantly reduced wages, but Vlahovic has yet to accept it.

With Juve now having signed Randal Kolo Muani permanently for their attack, the Turin club no longer currently need Vlahovic's commitment. Besiktas, meanwhile, want to strengthen their squad significantly this summer to get back into the Süper Lig title race. So far, the Black Eagles have signed Alexander Nübel (Bayern Munich), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) and Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund). Signing Vlahovic would send another clear message to the competition that Besiktas, after finishing fourth last season, are once again to be reckoned with in the title race.

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Vlahovic came through the youth ranks at Partizan Belgrade and joined Fiorentina as an 18-year-old for €3.2 million. He impressed there, prompting Juventus to spend around €85 million on him three and a half years later. After the expiry of his contract, the Turin club must now let him move on for free, one of the worst deals in the club's history.